Bold and Beautiful spoilers: Will and Electra heat up, Deacon confronts Carter, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that things get tense next week on the hit CBS soap.

Temperatures continue to rise, and it isn’t always a good thing.

So much has happened over the last few weeks, and Forrester’s changes are front and center.

Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) freedom also has a ripple effect on the people of Los Angeles, affecting more than just one couple.

It will be another week of don’t-miss action.

Here's what's happening on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Will and Electra move forward

Will (Crew Morrow) wants more in his relationship with Electra (Laneya Grace), but she expressed she isn’t ready.

That prompted Luna to make a pass at the Spencer heir, which ended with a confrontation between the two women.

With Luna having her eye on Electra being in the way, the Forrester cousin should be careful.

When the two get hot and heavy at Forrester, Luna complains to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) about the “prissy” girl.

Brooke won’t back down

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) isn’t giving up on her destiny.

She believes she and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are meant to be, despite his choice being Taylor (Rebecca Budig).

When she attempts to wow him in purple lingerie (likely from Brooke’s Bedroom), she finds Taylor instead.

We expect a confrontation between the two, as Taylor won’t back down from keeping Ridge and their family together.

Speaking of family, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will need her parents as she grapples with the possibility of Liam’s (Scott Clifton) death.

Hope’s mess

Hope (Annika Noelle) has made a mess of her life over the last year.

Her decision-making skills need work, from things going downhill with Liam and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) to being the brains behind sticking it to the Forresters with a takeover.

After a conversation with Deacon (Sean Kanan) about how her mom and boyfriend abandoned her, he takes matters into his own hands.

Deacon confronts Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), which ends with the men throwing punches and Deacon doing a few Cobra Kai moves on his daughter’s maybe boyfriend.

Seeing where things go after the men brawl at Forrester will be interesting. Deacon will back his daughter, whether right or wrong; in this case, she is walking a fine line.

Be sure to tune in all week to discover what happens between Deacon and Carter, what Taylor has to say to Brooke, and more.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.