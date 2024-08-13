The Price Is Right fans call out Snoop Dogg episode claiming rapper ‘knew the answers’ and show is ‘rigged’

Fans of The Price Is Right never fail to call out the game show when they believe contestants are too much or the show might be “rigged.”

As the show awaits the premiere of its daytime season, fans continue to react to highlights from the game show.

That included fans blasting a former contestant due to her “disgusting” and “gross” behavior on another popular TV show.

More recently, fans mentioned that they thought an episode featuring Snoop Dogg might have been “rigged” or “staged” in his favor.

The rapper, who recently made headlines as an NBC correspondent at the Paris Olympics, appeared in a memorable montage of highlights as he helped contestants.

Those contestants all seemed to have great results with winning prizes, which caused some fans to question the episode.

Snoop Dogg appeared on The Price Is Right

In The Price Is Right’s Snoop Dogg highlights video, he’s on stage with contestants as they play various games, including Plinko, Push Over, and the Range Game.

On Plinko, he told the contestant where to drop her chip, which landed in the $10,000 slot, the highest amount on the game board.

“Holla at me!” Snoop yelled after she won the money, and the audience cheered.

Host Drew Carey reminded everyone during Push Over that Snoop’s charity would receive the same amount as the prize’s cost. It’s no surprise it was another win for the contestant.

Snoop appeared for several other games, advising contestants on where to press a button to stop the game or what prize to choose for the game. All of the instances shown in the video were exciting winning moments.

“That time Snoop Dogg helped everyone win on The Price Is Right,” a text overlay said on the video.

The caption mentioned Snoop is a legend regarding his music, as a sports correspondent, and on The Price Is Right.

“Is there anything he *can’t* do?” part of the caption asked.

Fans called the episode with Snoop ‘rigged’ and ‘staged’

In the comments for the highlight video, The Price Is Right fans had a lot to say about seeing the rapper appear on the game show.

“Snoop really saw that show and said maaaaaan that s*** is easy I could win every prize,” one commenter wrote, while another called him a “good luck charm.”

“He’s literally done every side quest there is in life,” another individual commented regarding Snoop appearing everywhere.

Pic credit: @therealpriceisright/Instagram

One commenter suggested the episode was “staged” for the Snoop appearance, and another called it “deeply rigged.”

That commenter mentioned that since it was all for charity, it’s a tax write-off for Snoop and The Price Is Right. In addition, they noted that it was a promotional appearance to gain more viewers for the show who might not typically watch the game show.

Pic credit: @therealpriceisright/Instagram

“He secretly knew all the answers,” a commenter said, while another asked, “Did anybody he helped lose ??”

“Drew and Snoop working together to help the contestants win!! Lol,” a commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @therealpriceisright/Instagram

The Snoop Dogg throwback episode highlights definitely sparked controversy about the rapper’s participation in the game show.

However, the rapper has become a beloved icon worldwide and generates positive vibes wherever he appears, so he also might be “good luck” to others.

He’s also not the only celebrity to go on The Price Is Right for charity and to help contestants. Other notable guest stars included Survivor host Jeff Probst, Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan, and basketball legend Charles Barkley.

Next up for those keeping tabs on Snoop’s appearances will be the rapper officially joining The Voice for Season 26 as one of the coaches. Between his good luck on game shows and his musical talent, it seems Snoop could be on his way to another win!