Here’s how much Gwen Stefani will make for The Voice in her return as coach

Gwen Stefani decided to return to The Voice for Season 26, as she opted to appear as a coach again.

It marks her eighth appearance as a coach after last appearing in Season 24 on NBC.

And the singer reportedly chose to come back to the singing competition show over touring with her former band, No Doubt.

She’d reunited with the band for Coachella performances earlier this year to much fanfare.

However, sometimes it’s hard to pass up a lucrative contract, no matter how much she might have wanted to continue touring.

A recent reveal of Gwen’s salary for The Voice suggests she’ll receive a multi-million dollar salary at the show.

How much is Gwen Stefani’s salary for The Voice?

In Season 26, The Voice will feature a coaching lineup that includes newcomers Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble. Reba McEntire is the only returning coach from the previous season.

Also returning is Gwen Stefani, after a one-season hiatus that included surprise appearances on her husband Blake Shelton’s tour and her big reunion performance with No Doubt at Coachella.

In her previous season, Gwen joked with fellow coaches John Legend, Niall Horan, and Reba about it being her show.

“Welcome to my show, you guys,” she said, adding, “Yeah, well, Blake told me that I’m the star now.”

That might be true based on the salary amount that The U.S. Sun revealed for Gwen in her return to The Voice.

According to their report, citing an exclusive source, she’ll receive $13 million for her appearance in The Voice Season 26.

That will increase the 54-year-old star’s net worth, which Celebrity Net Worth last estimated at $160 million.

That amount of money was enough to keep her away from continuing to tour with No Doubt following their Coachella reunion.

No Doubt’s ‘plan fell apart’ for touring as Gwen returns to The Voice

“No Doubt’s triumphant Coachella performances was discussed as a relaunching pad for the band,” a source said, adding, “They worked so hard for months to deliver the perfect show and return the magic to the audience.”

According to The Sun’s source, there may have been “tensions between members and managers around going back out and trying to work around everyone’s schedules.”

That may have left fans upset about not being able to see Gwen and No Doubt perform elsewhere around the country.

The popular singer announced several dates she’ll perform solo at events, including Friday, September 20, in Las Vegas for the iHeart Radio Music Festival and Saturday, October 12, in Mexico for Heineken’s Live Out.

Reportedly, Gwen wouldn’t earn anything to continue touring with No Doubt like the rumored $13 million salary she’s getting for The Voice, though.

So far, she’s appeared in seven non-consecutive seasons of the NBC singing competition series with Seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, 19, 22, and 24.

It wasn’t until Season 19 that Gwen achieved her first win as a coach with talented singer Carter Rubin. Now, she’ll be back in search of a second win before departing again after Season 26 concludes.

The Voice Season 26 premiere is TBA for NBC in 2024.