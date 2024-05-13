Gwen Stefani returns to The Voice: See who else will join her for Season 26

Gwen Stefani will return to The Voice for Season 26 after taking Season 25 off to focus on her music and family.

The Voice Season 25 will crown a winner soon, but fans can rejoice because Season 26 is on the horizon.

NBC revealed earlier today that the hit singing competition has been renewed for another season.

It’s no surprise considering The Voice’s success and the famous faces who sit in the iconic red chairs.

The Voice will switch things up for the next season, premiering in the fall.

The Voice has become known for having a rotation of judges fill the iconic red chairs, and Season 26 will be no expectation.

Who else will join Gwen Stefani for The Voice Season 26?

Two familiar faces and two newbies are sitting in the red chairs for Season 26 of The Voice.

After her successful No Doubt reunion show at Coachella, Gwen will return to The Voice for her eighth season as a judge. Despite being on the show seven times, Gwen has only won The Voice once, so she’s looking to get another win under her belt.

Reba McEntire also returns for her third stint as a The Voice judge. The country singer has become a fan favorite on the show, even winning her first season last fall.

That leaves two seats next to female hitmakers, and The Voice fans are in for a real treat with the newbies joining them.

Michel Buble and Snoop Dogg are making their The Voice debut for Season 26. They each bring a unique skill and dynamic to the show, which already has The Voice fans buzzing.

The Voice fans react to Season 26 judges

The official Instagram account for The Voice shared a post revealing the Season 26 judges after the news was announced at the NBC upfronts. It didn’t take long for the comments section to become flooded with comments on the judges.

“michael bublé and snoop 🤯🤯🤣 ok this is very interesting,” read one remark.

Another one stated, “WHAT??? That’s very odd and extremely cool!! I loved the panel!”

The addition of Michael and Snoop garnered a lot of mixed reviews.

“I did not expect Michael & Snoop 😮 can’t wait to see how they do as coaches 👏,” reads a comment.

One The Voice fan was disappointed that Chance The Rapper and Niall Horan are not returning.

More fans of The Voice weigh in. Pic credit: @nbcthevoice/Instagram

Those are just a few comments from The Voice fans reacting to the Season 26 judges: Snoop Dogg, Michel Buble, Gwen Stefani, and Reba McEntire.

What do you think of the new judge’s panel?

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.