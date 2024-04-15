Gwent Stefani and No Doubt killed it at Coachella over the weekend, and their fans were left in tears over the reunion.

No Doubt fans have been waiting a long time for the band to get back together.

Gwen and the guys, Tony Kanal, Adrian Young, and Tom Dumont, reunited on stage for the first time since 2015.

The highly anticipated event was one hot topic at Coachella this past weekend.

No Doubt fans didn’t hold back from revealing what it was like to see the band perform again.

On Gwen’s Instagram, she shared an image of the poster promoting the No Doubt reunion, and that’s where fans flocked to gush over the set.

Gwen Stefani left fans ‘in tears’ after No Doubt Coachella reunion

“I lead literally in tears for the first 20 min-it was simply amazing. This brought me so much happiness and lifted my spirits more than ever. Thank you @gwenstefani @tonykanal @tomdumontphoto @adrianyoungnd @sbradleymusic and @gabrielmcnair this was Epic, Magical, and a blessing from God that we got to witness together as a musical community. #keepondancing,” wrote one fan.

A different fan indicated America wasn’t ready for what the band did and also requested a tour ASAP.

Another one suggested the crowd didn’t deserve No Doubt while asking for a tour.

“Who else is in tears now,” as a No Doubt fan.

There was a fan who even admitted to ugly crying while watching the group on stage again. The performance was referred to as amazing and a schooling experience.

More Gwen Stefani and No Doubt fans gush over Coachella performance

“I teared up so bad watching your classic silhouette entrance. The chills. The nostalgia. Ne and my kids in the living room singing along WOW FULL CIRCLE MOMENT. love you guys,” read a remark.

Once again, a No Doubt tour was requested.

Having Gwen and the guys sing their old-school hits had one fan call the set “perfect” as well as “epic.”

That was nothing, though, compared to a No Doubt fan who admitted to being “dead” after the show and wants the group to return to Las Vegas.

“IM DEAD!!!! COACHELLA WAS AMAZING!! PLEASE TOUR!! BACK TO VEGAS PLEASE!,” read part of a fan’s comment.

Only time will tell if this mini-No Doubt reunion will lead to a tour. However, there’s no question that fans are here for it.

Do you think No Doubt will tour again?