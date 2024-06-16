The Voice: Blake Shelton is helping new Season 27 coach ‘take down’ Adam Levine

Former The Voice coach Blake Shelton is always ready to help out new additions to the show, especially if it means “taking down” his former rival.

Blake appeared as a coach on the popular NBC singing competition for its first 23 seasons.

Along the way, he saw many new coaches join the roster, including Shakira, Usher, Pharrell Williams, and Gwen Stafani, who became the love of Blake’s life.

He also wanted to win The Voice at all costs, including his multi-season rivalry on the show with Maroon 5’s Adam Levine.

Blake maintained his ties to the show despite becoming busy with other ventures. These include his roles as a game show host for Barmageddon, a musician on tour, and a devoted husband.

However, a new coach who will join The Voice in Season 27 revealed that Blake is ready to help her in her quest to defeat Levine.

The Voice announced new coaches for Season 27

Monsters and Critics previously reported about the new coaches for Season 26 of The Voice, with Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble joining the roster. Blake’s wife, Gwen, also returns as a coach that season.

Earlier this month, The Voice surprised fans with a YouTube video clip revealing the coaches for Season 27, set to air in 2025. Buble will return, while Snoop and Reba McEntire won’t participate as coaches.

Country musician Kelsea Ballerini will officially join Season 27 as a new coach, and Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine will return after appearing in the first 16 seasons of the show.

The Voice’s video clip (below) mentioned that Blake was among those tweeting he wanted the show to bring back Levine.

Adam won the show thrice, winning seasons 1, 5, and 9. However, Blake holds the record of nine wins, likely thanks to appearing on so many seasons.

That gives him plenty of experience and insight to pass on to others, including new Season 27 coach Ballerini. And it appears he’s doing that to an extent, as he’s prepping her to defeat Levine.

Ballerini says she’s ‘excited’ for the challenge and has help from Shelton

When Season 27 arrives, Ballerini will officially become a coach for an entire season. She’s a Grammy-nominated artist who won the 2015 Rising Star for Billboard Women in Music.

She’s since won a CMT Award and Country Music Awards, among other honors. In 2025, she’ll compete to win The Voice as a coach. People asked her how she felt about the gig ahead of it.

“I’m so excited. I’m excited because it’s just such a new adventure. I’ve gotten to be on set in different capacities over the years, but to really assume that role as a coach — it’s really going to stretch me and it’s going to be a new opportunity,” she recently told People.

Blake has won the most shows, and Ballerini is looking to join him on the list of winning coaches. She told People that Blake was already helping her prepare.

“I feel very strongly I’m going to have to really fight Adam Levine. He’s coming back, but yeah — I feel like we’re going to be frenemies. Just kidding. However, I’ve gotten some pep talks from Blake about how to take him down!” Ballerini shared.

She’s got experience on the show, having appeared in previous seasons as a coach on the comeback stage and an advisor. She filled in for coach Kelly Clarkson when she was briefly ill during Season 20.

However, Season 27 marks her full-time coaching, and it seems Ballerini has help from one of the all-time best, especially if it means defeating Blake’s rival!

The Voice Season 26 premiere is TBA in 2024 for NBC.