Adam Levine returns to The Voice after years away

The Voice dropped some big news for avid fans of the hit singing competition show.

Over the years, some pretty great judges have been appointed, including Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Usher, Blake Shelton, and, most recently, Reba McEntire.

However, one of the original coaches who launched The Voice over a decade ago is back to reclaim his chair and another win in the books.

No, we aren’t talking about Cee Lo Green, though that would be an exciting twist for future show seasons.

Adam Levine will return to the stage and his rightful spot in the coach’s chair for the blind auditions next spring.

That’s right. After revealing he was leaving the show for good and would not come back for future seasons, Adam is returning to the show he helped launch over a decade ago.

Adam Levine’s return to The Voice brings new coaches

The Voice took to all its social media pages to drop a sneak peek at what viewers can expect when the spring season arrives in 2025.

Along with the news of Adam Levine’s surprise return, a few familiar faces will be part of the upcoming spring 2025 season.

On Instagram, The Voice captioned the share, “a sneak peek at your Spring 2025 #TheVoice Coaches!”

Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Buble will be joining The Voice for another season.

John Legend will be back for the spring season, too.

Why did Adam Levine leave The Voice?

Adam Levine helped launch The Voice alongside Blake Shelton, Cee Lo Green, and Christina Aguilera in 2011.

He appeared in 16 seasons before unexpectedly announcing his departure ahead of Season 17. Several seasons have passed without him, but he will return in Season 27.

While Adam’s exit was unexpected, he eventually opened up about his decision to leave the singing competition show, citing he wanted to spend more time with his family.

However, there were reports that he became difficult to work with after losing his singers and no longer having skin in the game during Season 16.

TV Line reported he was “checked out” for a while before appearing at the NBC upfronts. His presence and performance there rubbed the executives the wrong way, leading to his departure. Whether it was mutual or not remains unclear.

It appears things have changed over the last few years as Adam is heading back to the coach’s chair. Filming won’t begin for a few months as Season 27 won’t start until next spring, so there is still time for things to be ironed out.

The Voice is currently on hiatus.