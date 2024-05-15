John Legend won’t be back for The Voice Season 26 this fall.

News broke this week at the NBCUniversal upfronts that The Voice will once again switch up the coaches chairs for next season.

Those changes include John, who wraps up his 10th stint on the hit singing competition next week, stepping away from the iconic red chairs.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gwen Stefani will return for The Voice Season 26.

Reba McEntire will also be back for her third season on The Voice, with Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé rounding out the coaches.

Following the reveal of John’s taking a break from The Voice, the singer set the record straight on the hot topic.

Why is John Legend leaving The Voice?

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, John opened up about not being on the show next fall. It should surprise no one that his busy schedule is the reason he’s sitting out a season.

“We’ve always got so many things going on. I’ll be doing a lot of shows this summer and traveling overseas this summer,” he explained.

The Voice fans shouldn’t worry—this isn’t the end of John filling one of the icon red chairs. Like Adam Levine or Blake Shelton, John has no plans to leave the show for good.

“I’ll be back… If only I were actually going to take a break!” John joked.

Not only did the All of Me hitmaker reveal why he was leaving, but he shared his thoughts on the coaches for Season 26 of The Voice.

John Legend weighs in on The Voice Season 26 judges

The musical mix of coaches taking over the show next season has John excited for what’s coming in the fall.

“It’s exciting to incorporate some new people into The Voice family. Having Snoop here, he’s been here as a mentor before, but having him as a coach, I think is going to be a lot of fun and reinvigorate the show a bit,” the singer shared.

One reason The Voice stays fresh after 25 seasons has to do with the revolving door of coaches switching things up every year. The mix of new and returning coaches always offers a little something for everyone.

John’s thrilled for Gwen and Reba to be back and he’s ready to see what Snoop and Michael bring to the table.

Before he gets a break, John, Reba, Chance The Rapper, and Dan + Shay. John has two team members headed into the finale, as does Reba, with Dan + Shay having one. Chance The Rapper didn’t have anyone make it to the final round.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.