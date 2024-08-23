The Price Is Right contestant slides on stage after winning ‘one of hardest games’ on show

Some contestants on The Price Is Right get excited and celebrate with style when they get on stage.

Meeting host Drew Carey is one thing, but winning a valuable prize in a pricing game is another.

Viewers have seen contestants tackle Drew or spin around a model while on the show.

Fans recently reacted to one contestant who went against the grain regarding how he played the pricing game.

Some called it an impressive “comeback” as the contestant won “one of [the] hardest games” on the show.

Others mentioned his surprising celebration after achieving the victory and winning a fantastic prize.

TPIR contestant played Line ’em Up for a new car

The Price Is Right shared a highlight clip of Gerald, a contestant who played Line ’em Up, a game that debuted during the Bob Barker era. The game features a game board with spots for five digits in the price of a car the contestant is attempting to win.

The car’s first and last numbers are already in place. However, the contestant must line up the other three numbers based on the prices of three smaller items.

In this Line ’em Up, those other items were a tool kit, makeup organizer, and headphones.

Host Drew Carey explained that the contestant could use the handles on the game board to slide “the correct number into the right spot.”

The clip showed the contestant beginning to slide the first item’s number into place, but there were audible boos from the audience, so he went with a different one.

However, moments later, he slid the five back instead of the three.

“I gotta do it!” he yelled before consulting the audience for the other numbers.

He ended up with $25,380 as his lined-up price for the new Nissan Sentra across the stage.

Drew indicated that only model Rachel Reynolds, standing with the car, knew the actual price since she had a large sign in hand to reveal it.

“Rachel, is he right?” Drew asked, but the buzzer sounded that he was not.

The contestant slid into Drew Carey after his win

For his second chance, the game board revealed the contestant had two of his three numbers correctly lined up, but not which ones.

“You gotta change one number, Gerald,” Drew told him.

After several moments and yelling from the audience, he retracted the five in favor of the three, which changed his guess to $23,580.

“Crowd doesn’t like it,” Drew said before asking Rachel if it was correct.

“I like it,” she said as she revealed he won, and the bell started ringing.

Gerald was ecstatic as he celebrated on stage, running from one side of the gameboard toward Drew. He did a knee slide on stage and grabbed Drew’s leg, hugging the host.

“Go get it!” Drew told him as he went over to celebrate with Rachel.

“Wow! I never saw it coming,” Drew announced as Gerald hugged Rachel.

Fans reacted to TPIR contestant’s exciting win and celebration

The highlight clip brought fans to the comment section, and it seemed many loved what they saw from the contestant.

“Winning and kicking more 🍑 than Family Feud,” one fan commented.

Another called Line ’em Up, “one of the hardest games ever played on TPIR.”

“What a comeback!!” a commenter wrote, with others mentioning the “KNEE SLIDE” and “Power slide.”

Fans of The Price Is Right weigh in. Pic credit: @therealpriceisright/Instagram

Luckily for Drew, he remained standing after that contestant’s slide and didn’t get taken down like several previous moments on the show.

That included an incident six years ago (below) when a contestant tackled him onstage. Drew appeared fine after the incident and still loves interacting with people on stage.

Fans are getting ready to see new highlights from The Price Is Right during the day. The new season should begin airing this fall, and new episodes of the primetime version will arrive in September, giving more potential for exciting celebrations on stage.