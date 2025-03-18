The Price Is Right contestant reveals why he didn’t get big prize he won on show

A contestant who appeared on The Price Is Right said they didn’t receive the prize viewers saw them win on the show.

In a recent episode on CBS, Drew Carey presented the Dice Game to a college student, Ethan, who won his way on stage.

He learned he’d play to win a brand-new car worth over $20,000. That required rolling the dice and making “higher or lower” guesses for each of the remaining four digits in the car’s price.

The game started awkwardly as the contestant tried to toss the die over the required line.

Instead, he used too much force, and the die went right out of the game and onto the floor.

“No roll. No roll,” Drew said, picking up the die before joking, “Not my tempo, Ethan,” in a reference to the movie Whiplash.

A TPIR contestant tried to conquer the Dice Game

After things got on track, Ethan rolled again, getting a two on his roll. He told Drew he felt the second digit in the car’s price was higher than that.

His next roll brought some luck as Ethan rolled a six, and that’s precisely what the third digit was.

For his next role, he got a five and, after looking at the audience, told Drew that the digit was lower in the car’s price.

On his final roll, Ethan rolled another five, and the final digit of the car’s price was, in fact, that.

Due to that, Ethan only needed the two digits he had to guess to be correct.

Drew asked if the second digit was higher than two. It was a three, meaning there was one slot left.

“There’s no way this is gonna be a six,” Drew said as he pointed to the empty slot.

“Let’s give him a car,” he said, exclaiming, “Yes!” as the winner bell sounded.

TPIR winner explained why he didn’t get the car

In the comment section of The Price Is Right Instagram Post, a commenter pointed out that he was the contestant viewers saw in Dice Game.

“Oh hey that’s me!” he wrote, which resulted in a “congrats dude!!” reply.

“I love that game. I been watching for years. Never been there though. Congratulations on your win,” another commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @therealpriceisright/Instagram

One commenter asked what he had to pay for the car due to taxes and other charges. However, the contestant shared he never got the car.

“Ended up getting the cash value of the car due to shipping issues,” he replied, adding, “They deducted the 7% CA state tax right after.”

The contestant’s win aired on Monday, March 17, as part of The Price Is Right Spring Break edition. For the special-themed episode of the game show, all of the contestants were college students.

Ethan was the second contestant to get on stage after bidding closest to the price of a package of Coach items, including boots, handbags, and sunglasses.

He wore a Berklee sweatshirt, representing the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, which explains why there might be a shipping issue.

However, most students can use extra money, whether it’s to pay for tuition or other essential aspects of furthering their education and life after college, making it a significant cash prize.