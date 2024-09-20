The Curse of Oak Island: Season 12 premiere is finally announced for the History Channel

The wait is nearly over. The History Channel has finally officially announced the date for the premiere of The Curse of Oak Island Season 12.

Fans have been left out in the cold since the end of Season 11, way back in April, but the famously tight-lipped producers have confirmed what we all suspected: the new season will start in November.

We always knew Season 12 of The Curse of Oak Island was in the works because the team has spent all summer working on the island. The area was closed to the public, but we all saw the pictures of caissons speeding across the causeway.

The Season 12 premiere will air on the History Channel on Tuesday, November 12 at 9/8c.

The Oak Island folks took to social media to announce their return with a 30-second dramatic video. The video was captioned with the simple words, “And, we’re back. #CurseOfOakIsland.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The clip begins with dramatic music and Rick Lagina stating, “The idea of buried treasure is captivating. If we find it, it will change history as we know it.”

The video then showed Rick and Marty using tools and equipment to locate the treasure.

The usual negative nellies are in the comments section, but many other fans expressed excitement.

Some fans wrote about their excitement and praised the dedication of the Lagina brothers.

Fans weighing in. Pic credit: @The Curse of Oak Island/Facebook

As of this writing, the video has picked up thousands of likes across Facebook and X.

Fan favorites of the Fellowship expected to return for The Curse of Oak Island Season 12

Oak Island fans can expect most (or maybe all) of the Fellowship of the Dig back on their screens. The two Lagina brothers are also back, and the clip featured contractor Billy Gerhardt and geologist Terry Matheson.

We know from an interview last month that Dr. Ian Spooner will also feature in Season 12, and metal detectorist Gary Drayton has been posting pics all summer from Nova Scotia, sadly, without giving us any hints as to what he’s found.

But we can also expect to see producer/treasure hunter Jack Begley, archaeologists Laird Niven and Emma Culligan, historian Charles Barkhouse, surveyor Steve Guptill, and other members of the Fellowship.

What can fans expect from Season 12 of The Curse of Oak Island?

In Season 12, fans can expect to see a massive dig. A lot of caissons and other equipment were spotted on the island last month so a major excavation is happening.

The guys are likely digging in the Baby Blob area near the Garden Shaft, where Ian and his geologist colleagues found the highest traces of precious metals in the water.

Or, they decided to dig down to Aladdin’s Cave, a chamber lying 150 feet below the surface in the Money Pit area. The guys already sent a camera down there last season, and while they failed to spot any treasure, they concluded it needed a more thorough investigation.

There’s also the possibility the Lagina brothers have received some new intelligence and are digging in a completely new area.

All will begin to become clear in November.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 12 will premiere on Tuesday, November 12, at 9/8c on the History Channel.