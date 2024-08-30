The Curse of Oak Island: Dr. Ian Spooner says ‘something special happened’ on island as he discusses water sampling

The Curse of Oak Island’s geoscientist, Dr. Ian Spooner, has claimed in an interview that he’s “convinced something special happened” on the island.

The scientist also reiterated that the precious metals he and his colleagues Dr. Matt Lukeman and Dr. Fred Michel detected in the water are not naturally occurring and indicate “human in-placed metal.”

Ian also teased that The Curse of Oak Island fans can look forward to significant discoveries during Season 12. He said a “big revelation” about water is coming this year.

This week, Ian and Matt appeared on the JFree906 podcast with hosts Jeff Freeman and Tom Burns. They discussed their work on Oak Island in depth.

Ian and Matt were reluctant to be drawn on their theories about who may have buried treasure and why. However, Ian was clear that they believed in a deposit of gold and silver in the Money Pit area, most likely in the Blob area near the Garden Shaft.

The geoscientist first noticed deposits in the water samples back in 2020, toward the end of Season 8 (By the way, Ian said the idea to test the water originally came from Rick Lagina.).

At the time, Ian famously declared that a “dump truck” worth of silver was waiting to be dug up. He explained that since then, the scientists have taken many more samples across the island and have refined and improved the process.

Oak Island’s Ian Spooner hints at breakthroughs in the hunt for the source of the water

Unfortunately, the water beneath Oak Island moves around a lot through numerous shafts, tunnels, cracks, and fissures, so Ian, Matt, and Fred’s job is to find the source of the water with the high gold and silver content.

If there’s water with a high gold content in the Baby Blob area, that doesn’t necessarily mean the treasure is buried there because that water has likely traveled some distance.

Ian and the team have collected hundreds of water samples across Oak Island. Pic credit: History

The guys have taken hundreds of samples from all over the island but claim they only get high precious metal readings in the Money Pit area. This tells them two things; the metal isn’t a natural feature and is most likely buried in the Money Pit area.

Without giving anything away, Ian and Matt claimed they are making great strides toward finding the source and made a very “important discovery this year.”

Dr. Ian Spooner stressed that The Curse of Oak Island is a big team effort

Ian gave a shout-out to Laird Niven, Emma Culligan, and the other archaeologists, who he said have been instrumental in uncovering the island’s history and confirming that something incredible happened hundreds of years ago.

He gave further shout-outs to the Choice Drilling crew, and surveyor Steve Guptill, metal detectorist Gary Drayton, historian Paul Troutman, and geologist Terry Matheson.

Ian and Matt stressed that all team members were instrumental in uncovering the mystery, and he praised their intelligence and attention to detail.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 12 is expected to return in November 2024 on History.