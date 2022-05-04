The Curse of Oak Island Season 10: Will it happen and when is it likely to air?

Rick and Marty Lagina hope to continue digging on Oak Island. Pic credit: History

Last night saw the final episode of Season 9 of The Curse of Oak Island. But the treasure remains undiscovered, and the mystery has not yet been solved. So will the Lagina brothers continue their quest, will there be a Season 10?

There is no doubt that Rick and Marty Lagina fully intend to continue with their project, and fans can expect their loyal friends and colleagues of the Fellowship of the Dig to stay by their side. Last night’s episode made that clear as all the guys enthusiastically took part in making plans for the following year.

Will there be a season 10 of The Curse of Oak Island?

As of writing, the History Channel has not yet confirmed that there will be a Season 10 of The Curse of Oak Island, but that is not unusual. In the past, the channel has often left it to the last minute before publicly announcing the show’s return.

The guys and the production team have faced really difficult challenges in the last couple of years. Restrictions surrounding COVID-19 have hampered the schedule in a big way, cutting down on drilling operations and the amount of time they could spend on the island.

This, combined with further government rules on where on the island they were allowed to operate, such as when they were barred from digging in the swamp, has meant the production team must have struggled. However, they still managed to produce two great seasons, meaning Season 10 should be a breeze.

Fans should rest easy knowing that ratings for the show remain high. Each episode pulls in between two and three million viewers and has done so consistently for nine seasons, which should give the guys at the History Channel some comfort that the show will continue to attract fans.

When will Season 10 of The Curse of Oak Island likely air?

Ever since Season 2, The Curse of Oak Island has always begun airing in the first half of November on a Tuesday. As of writing, there is no reason to believe that that might change for Season 10.

Therefore, fans can reasonably expect Season 10 to begin on either November 1 or November 8, 2022. However, it’s possible that it could be delayed until Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

The number of episodes per season has gradually increased since 2014 when the opening season aired a paltry five episodes. The last four seasons have all featured over 20 episodes, and the previous two had 25; viewers can expect Season 10 to have a roughly similar number of episodes, which would likely take us into early May 2023.

Don’t get caught out by the mid-season week-long break that usually occurs in February around President’s Day. Next year, President’s Day falls on Monday, February 20, so it’s likely there will not be an Oak Island episode that week.

The Curse of Oak Island is currently on hiatus, but Season 10 is expected to begin in November 2022.