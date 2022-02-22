Why is The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 not on TV tonight? And when will it return?

Gary Drayton, Peter Fornetti, and Laird Niven (From L to R) will be eager to get back to work at the Money Pit. Pic credit: History

Fans of The Curse of Oak Island will be disappointed and maybe a little confused to learn that there will be no new episode on the History Channel this week.

The guys had finally started on the “big dig” at the Money Pit, and it looked like both they and us viewers might begin seeing some treasure soon, but cruelly, it seems we’ll all have to wait a bit longer.

But don’t worry, Season 9 is not coming to an end just yet. We have been treated to 15 episodes so far, and fans can expect to see approximately another ten before they wrap things up for the year. Instead, the Oak Island guys are simply having their now annual mid-season break.

Recent seasons have generally ended at the end of April or the beginning of May, and this year isn’t expected to be any different. In fact, the general trend has been towards longer seasons. The first five seasons were all under 20 episodes, but they’ve increased every year bar one, and Season 8 was a record at 25 episodes.

When will The Curse of Oak Island be back on the History Channel?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 will return at the usual time at 9/8c on Tuesday, March 1, with Episode 16, which is titled Gold Diggers.

On this episode, viewers can expect to see the guys continuing to excavate the Money Pit area in the hope of finding the buried treasure. According to the History Channel episode descriptor, the team will be following in the footsteps of former president Franklin D. Roosevelt, who was part of an expedition to find the Oak Island treasure in 1909.

What is the History Channel showing instead of The Curse of Oak Island?

Continuing on the theme of US presidents, the Oak Island mid-term break coincides with Presidents’ Day, which was on Monday, February 21. This has prompted the History Channel to air a “three-night documentary event” titled Abraham Lincoln, a biography of America’s iconic 16th president.

At the time when Oak Island fans would typically be tuning in for some treasure hunting, they can instead expect to see the third episode of the Abraham Lincoln biography, which will be mainly focusing on events occurring towards the end of the Civil War.

Thankfully, Oak Island fans won’t have to wait too long for the show to return, and as we start heading into the latter stages of Season 9, we can expect things to start ramping up as the guys put in a final push to find something big before the Canadian winter arrives.

This lead bag seal and ancient cross are just two of the many artifacts that have been found on Oak Island. Pic credit: History

The Curse of Oak Island will return on March 1, at 9/8c on History.