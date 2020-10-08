Superstore Season 6 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Superstore is a sitcom that premiered on NBC in 2015, created by Justin Spitzer and produced by stars Ameria Ferrera and Ben Feldman.

There have been five seasons of Superstore, and with the news that Ferrera is leaving the series, fans are worried about its future.

However, there will be the sixth season, and it is coming soon.

Here is everything we know so far about Superstore Season 6.

This article provides everything that is known about Superstore Season 6 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 6 of Superstore?

NBC renewed Superstore for Season 6 in February 2020.

This comes as no surprise, as it is one of NBC’s most reliable shows when it comes to all viewing platforms.

According to Deadline, the series averages a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49, and a whopping 3.8 million viewers when considering the Live+7 Nielsen ratings. That is the best for NBC’s comedies next to The Good Place, which ended.

Even bigger, Superstore brings in 50 percent of its Live+35 day 18-49 average from digital sources. It is also one of the most-watched shows on Hulu, along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

“We’re thrilled that Superstore continues to speak to many important and topical issues while simultaneously being hilarious,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment, via Deadline.

Release date latest: When does Superstore Season 6 come out?

Bad news came in September when NBC delayed the return of Superstore to the air.

Initially, Superstore was supposed to kick off the sixth season on October 22. However, that has now changed, and Superstore will now premiere on October 29.

This news accompanied the announcement that the new social distance series Connecting will debut on October 8 at 8/7c and will move to 8:30 on October 9 because Superstore will air at 8/7c when it premieres.

There is a good reason that the series was delayed, and it was also a bittersweet reason.

America Ferrera is leaving the sitcom, but she agreed to appear in two Season 6 episodes rather than the one that she was originally scheduled. She will now also appear in Superstore’s 100th episode, which will air now on November 5.

“There was so much we wanted to explore with COVID and how it changes the world of Cloud 9 that we decided to focus on that in the premiere, with Amy starting her new job remotely while still trying to manage the store,” co-showrunners Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller told TVLine.

“The second episode will cover Amy’s last day at Cloud 9, so we can fully give her the sendoff she deserves.”

Superstore Season 6 cast updates

The big news here is that Superstore’s main star, America Ferrera, is leaving the series. Ferrera, who also serves as one of the executive producers, will appear in two episodes and leave after the series’s 100th episode.

Superstore keeps the rest of its main cast. Ben Feldman, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Kaliko Kauahi, and Mark McKinney are returning to their roles on Superstore as Cloud 9 employees.

There are also some big changes behind the camera as Superstore creator Justin Spitzer stepped down as showrunner to focus on development and was succeeded by Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green.

Also, expect lots of guest stars to make appearances through the season, although that might be limited due to production limitations with COVID-19.

Superstar Season 6 teaser

NBC has released a promo for Superstar Season 6, and specifically the episode, Essential Workers.

In the promo, all the workers were given gloves and masks to work, showing the coronavirus pandemic is playing a role in this season of the show.

There is even an uncomfortable gag where a customer sneezes with his mask slipping down, and spraying Glenn, who is then taken out back and hosed down.

Superstore Season 6 spoilers

Co-showrunners Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller reveal that the premiere will pick up where last season’s cliffhanger left off, as the virus delays Amy and Jonah’s move to California.

“[There will be] time jumps within the episode taking us through the early months of the pandemic, [before we] gradually catch up to where things are now. We’ll show how all of our characters are handling the uncertainty, the panicky and difficult customers, and the new demands of the job.”

This includes Glenn and Dina, who “initially enjoy being called ‘heroes,’ but that doesn’t last long.”

There are also many areas of the pandemic that could play out for big laughs on this show, which might be the only show where that is possible.

What has to be asked is how this will play out concerning Amy and Jonah’s relationship on the show since that was really the main cornerstone of Superstore. Will Jonah move to California and then come back, or will he and Amy try a long-distance relationship?

Superstore premieres on NBC Season 6 on Oct. 29 at 8/7c.