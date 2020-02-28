Superstore spoilers: America Ferrera leaving NBC comedy after current season

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

It is a Superstore spoiler shocker. America Ferrera is leaving the NBC comedy at the end of the current season. She is one of the original cast members of the sitcom, which premiered in 2015.

After five years playing store manager Amy Sosa, the actress has revealed she is exiting Superstore this year. She will wrap up her stint on the comedy during the Season 5 finale airing on Thursday, April 16.

America Ferrera to exit Superstore

The talented actress shared her news in an Instagram post. While America praised everyone involved with Superstore, she did not give a specific reason for her departure.

America began the statement, alongside several photos of her time on the sitcom:

“The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching, and enjoyable years of my career. Producing, directing, and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller. I’m so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I’m most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of Superstore and inviting me to be a part of it.”

She went on to wish her Superstore family nothing but good fortune. America is an executive producer of the comedy and will continue in that capacity.

The message was flooded with praise for the actress and her decision to make a change, as well as all of her accomplishments with the show.

America is expecting her second child with husband Ryan Piers Williams. The couple is already parents to a son, Sebastian.

Superstore renewed for Season 6

News America Ferrera is leaving Superstore comes weeks after NBC renewed the sitcom for Season 6. The show has been a ratings hit for the network and continues to be a pivotal part of the Thursday night comedy line-up.

The show also stars Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nichole Bloom, Nico Santos, and Kaliko Kauahi. As of now, all other cast members besides America will be returning for the new season next fall.

Season 6 of Superstore will not be the same without America Ferrera. However, the comedy still features a slew of talented stars that will no doubt continue to make viewers laugh each week.

As for what is next for America. Fans are going to have to wait and see. She is keeping quiet regarding her next career move.

Superstore airs Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC.