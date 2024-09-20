Sunny Hostin’s latest post has The View fans pitying her husband

Sunny Hostin has not been having the best time lately; she needs a break from her troubles at home and messing up at work at The View.

Sunny and her husband, Emmanuel “Manny” Hostin, have entered a new phase of their lives, with their last child moving to her college dorm.

Sunny has plunged into what she calls “grief,” and she is admittedly a mess right now while she tries to adjust to her new empty-nesting status.

Sunny’s mess of a life and the grief she is going through right now is seeping over into her work life as well.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Sunny recently interrupted a live taping of The View because she inadvertently brought her phone onto the set.

She admits that she needs to know if her kids call her at all times, and that is why she delegated a phone-watching job to a crew member during a live taping that would include Hillary Rodham Clinton in attendance.

Sunny is drawing fire from fans who are upset about Manny

Sunny is now working on her marriage and has posted a popular TikTok video challenge on her Instagram that has fans upset and pitying her husband.

The video features questions in different scenarios: “How mad would you be if my partner did this…” The options were things like “wearing revealing clothes in public” to some that Sunny did not like.

The questions were rated 1-10, with one being the worst thing their husband could do. Sunny thought of what her husband Manny would do and thought the statements, “Comments on someone else’s selfie” and “Stares at a person in public,” were among the worst.

Even though Sunny limits comments on her Instagram, fans still reveal that they feel terrible about Manny during these imaginary scenarios.

One fan said, “Poor Manny. It’s like when you have a bad dream about your spouse cheating and wake up feeling like it’s real.”

Another fan laughed and said they were now upset with their husband.

The View fans react to Sunny Hostin’s post on Instagram. Pic credit: @sunny/Instagram

Other fans continued to pity Sunny’s husband. One said, “Poor Manny,” and did a face-palm emoji.

Another fan said, “Oh no, Manny.”

The View fans pity Sunny Hostin’s husband, Manny. Pic credit: @sunny/Instagram

One cannot help but wonder if Manny got into the doghouse based on these responses.

The View asks the hosts to sign memorable photos

The View sent around crew to ask the hosts to sign some unexpected photos to see how the stars would react when they saw them.

Sunny could still pose in the same way as the one featured in her photo, much to everyone’s delight.

The ladies always seem willing to play along with the crew’s plans with good humor.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.