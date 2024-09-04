The View’s Sunny Hostin admits she’s a ‘mess’ and in ‘grief’ right now

As a new season of The View has started with a new building and set, some of the ladies may be having a more challenging time adjusting to the changes.

Returning to work in a heavy political season with a new set and new routines must be difficult for anyone, especially the ladies on The View.

Some fans have called the new set “stunning,” while others have noticed that it is smaller and has fewer seats in the audience.

The audience seems to be almost on top of the ladies now, and it will take some getting used to the new setup.

One of the ladies has been having more than work troubles this summer and has been asking for advice from others.

Sunny Hostin has dropped her youngest child off at college and is having trouble dealing with her not living at home any longer.

Sunny shared she was ‘in grief’ and a ‘mess’ after this summer

Sunny admits she’s struggling most of the summer with her daughter leaving for college. It is not improving this fall, as Sunny still feels emotional.

Sunny is entering the empty nest stage of her life with her last child, Paloma Hostin, going off to college.

“I got to drop off my daughter at college and become an empty nester. And I’m a mess; I’m in grief. I have Kelly Ripa giving me advice,” Sunny said on The View.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Kelly Ripa did give Sunny advice. Kelly told Sunny to give the grieving a couple of weeks to kick in, and then she would feel better.

Sunny must be taking longer to process this part of her life. She seems to have spent her whole life with her husband, Manny Hostin, her writing career, a wine launch, her work on The View, and being a mom.

Perhaps Sunny feels more like a mom than anything else, and since she loves her children so much, it is harder for her to deal with them leaving.

The View has an exciting announcement

There has been talk all over the internet about people being unable to watch The View or other shows as some streaming services cut them off periodically due to contract issues.

Now, fans of The View can watch the full episodes on YouTube if they cannot watch it any other way.

Other talk shows, such as Live with Kelly and Mark, also need to do this. So many fans could not watch full episodes of LIVE when it got preempted for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.