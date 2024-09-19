Here’s why Sunny Hostin interrupted a live taping of The View

The View got off to a rocky start recently, as one of the co-hosts caused the popular talk show to halt while filming live.

Season 28 of The View has brought so many changes, including a new theme song, set, and building, that some will have to get used to the new surroundings.

Everyone expects hiccups during this new season, from pieces of equipment dropping or a host not knowing which camera to look at, but this disturbance was nothing like this.

Recently, during a special episode featuring Hillary Rodham Clinton, the former United States Secretary of State, everyone was expected to be on their best behavior during the show.

One of the co-hosts, who has described herself as being in “grief” and a “mess” right now, caused an uproar as Whoopi Goldberg was trying to introduce the show.

Sunny Hostin, experiencing an emotional period as she adjusts to being an empty-nester, interrupted the show as it was filming live.

Sunny interrupted Whoopi shortly after ‘Hello, Hello, Hello’

Immediately after the ladies danced to The View’s new theme song, Whoopi tried to start the show.

As Whoopi said, “Hello, hello, hello…A lot of Americans feel cautiously optimistic…” Sunny Hostin’s wild gestures cut her off to a crew member off stage.

Sunny was frantically waving to a crew member to get their attention, and Whoopi blurted out, “What are you doing? Are you Ok?”

Sunny held up her phone and said, “I accidentally brought my phone, and I don’t want my children to call me during the show, and I’m asking Nicky to take my phone.”

Sunny’s phone has gotten her into trouble before this time. Last year, when her phone rang, she famously interrupted Arnold Schwarzenegger during a live interview.

As Sunny pleaded with Nicky to take her phone, Joy Behar quipped, “Since when do you care who calls you during the show?” Sunny could only answer, “I care now,” explaining that her phone calls were now the job of the crew member Nicky.

Whoopi clarified that she was concerned for Sunny, and then Sunny offered a sincere apology for the interruption.

Since Sunny has admitted to having difficulty dealing with her youngest child attending college, she may be anxious and doesn’t want to miss a call.

Sunny calls out Brian Teta on the podcast

Brian Teta, executive producer of The View, has hosted the podcast The View: Behind the Table and invites the co-hosts to appear each week.

Now that the podcast is videotaped, the hosts take a while to get used to the new setup.

Sunny chided Brian during the latest podcast, saying it was Brian’s podcast, not The View’s since he gets to decide the topics.

The View is making progress by sharing its podcast on YouTube. You can also watch each day’s show on their YouTube channel.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.