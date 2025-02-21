Sunny Hostin faces new feud as a rival brands her ‘dicey’

Sunny Hostin has been unable to catch a break lately, both on and off The View, as drama surrounds the veteran co-host.

Sunny’s surgeon husband, Manny Hostin, is embroiled in a lawsuit alleging insurance fraud, which is embarrassing for anyone.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Manny is one of almost 200 defendants in the insurance lawsuit, and Sunny is unhappy about it.

And now she is singled out by a rival talk show host who recently spoke out against The View.

Harris Faulkner, host of a Fox show, The Faulkner Focus, won against The View for views in January, and she is not holding back about her feelings.

Harris spoke out to The Daily Mail and shared some unflattering things about the ladies on The View while singling out Sunny.

Sunny called ‘dicey’ for her apologizing on The View

Harris, a name many don’t know, has a significant following on Fox News, the network home of her show, The Faulkner Focus.

She recently posted on Instagram about the news that her show beat The View before heading to The Daily Mail with an interview.

The Daily Mail reports that Harris spoke about a 2018 appearance on The View as a guest while promoting a book she wrote.

Harris spoke of an earlier time on The View when Barbara Walters called her a “powerhouse journalist” and said the show has no one like her.

She then spoke about the hosts and said, “What I do think is unique to them is vitriol.”

“I’ve seen Sunny Hostin read so many apologies on the air recently for the legal exposure of some of the things she and others have said on the show. That’s dicey,” Harris added.

What Harris calls “apologies” really are legal disclaimers that Sunny, in her real-life role as a lawyer, reads to give the other side an equal say when something legal comes up.

It is nothing more than The View being fair and equal on both sides of any news or argument.

How did Harris beat The View in January?

Harris’s show, The Faulkner Report, narrowly defeated The View for the first time, with 44,000 more viewers per episode during the month.

One reason could be Whoopi Goldebrg’s lengthy absence from The View in January.

Whoopi, who returned from Paris with a “secret” announcement about a new job she’s doing in March, is a big draw for fans of The View. Since she is out sick with the flu this week, Harris may win again next week.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.