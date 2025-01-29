Sunny Hostin’s marriage could be in trouble over legal drama, friend claims

The View seems to have settled down into a routine after the intense political season passed.

Whoopi Goldberg took some much-needed time off to showcase her new slim look in Paris during Fashion Week.

Joy Behar had been doing double duty as moderator while Whoopi was off and as chair of the new show, The Weekend View.

Meanwhile, Sara Haines and the others have been quiet — except for Sunny Hostin, whose husband is currently embroiled in a legal battle.

Sunny came off a bad year in 2024 as she dealt with empty nesting for the first time, and now her marriage may be in trouble.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Sunny’s husband, Emmanual Hostin, is being sued for insurance fraud, and now her friends are speaking out.

A friend alleges that Sunny is ‘furious’ over Manny’s legal fight

Sunny has what everyone wants, including a great husband, son, and daughter. She’s a lawyer, an author, and a well-known face on The View.

However, trouble could be brewing underneath all of that because her husband, Manny, is one of almost 200 defendants named in an insurance fraud court case.

The lawsuit alleges that Manny, an Orthopedic Surgeon, was one of almost 200 people who offered fraudulent medical and other healthcare services, including arthroscopic surgeries, and obtained insurance payouts on the back of them.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Sunny’s husband has denied all wrongdoing through his lawyer, Daniel Thwaites. Thwaites told the Daily Mail that the lawsuit is a “blanket, scattershot, meritless lawsuit by a near-bankrupt insurance carrier.”

According to people close to her, the lawsuit is straining Sunny’s marriage to Manny, causing it to be “strained to the brink.”

Radar Online spoke to one of Sunny’s friends, who told them: “It’s not good for their marriage. She’s furious and demanding answers from her husband. No one would be surprised if she kicks him to the curb if the case doesn’t turn out the way she wants.”

Both Manny and Sunny hope his innocence can be proven quickly.

Sunny shares where she met her husband

During a recent episode of The View, Sunny shared how religion brought her and her husband together.

What was your first impression of your significant other? #TheView co-hosts share their stories of meeting their husbands! pic.twitter.com/JakIs4dBu7 — The View (@TheView) January 28, 2025

During the segment, Sunny revealed, “I met my husband in church.” She described him as having “one of the sexiest walks I have ever seen in my life.”

Hopefully, the long-married couple can keep their marriage strong despite the stress of Manny’s legal case.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.