Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘secret’ news stops The View in its tracks

Whoopi Goldberg is best known for her time on The View as the moderator of the popular talk show.

During a recent live episode, some of the ladies on the show stopped the next segment to target Whoopi and a “secret” they wanted her to reveal.

Whoopi has been on her journey lately, highlighting her new weight loss, which she achieved with the help of Mounjaro.

Whoopi recently made news at the Paris Fashion Week as she showed off her new body at the AMI Paris show.

Now that she is back on The View, Whoopi covered for Joy Behar during her absence, even appearing on an episode of The Weekend View.

During a recent segment of The View, Whoopi tried to begin a topic about Ariana Grande when Sara and Sunny would not let her go on until she shared a secret.

Whoopi reveals her ‘secret’ on The View

Whoopi tried to share about Ariana Grande at the Oscars when Sara suddenly burst in and shut Whoopi down.

“Oh no, don’t do that,” Sara stopped Whoopi as she introduced a subject about Ariana Grande. “You have something to share with the group you did not tell us about,” Sara said.

Sunny explained, “We heard from someone else.” “Yeah, Whoopi, you kept it a secret,” Sunny interjected, “Just spill it.”

For some reason, Whoopi did not want to share her news, but she did since the ladies would not proceed until she did.

“I’m presenting at the Oscars,” Whoopi revealed the secret she wanted to keep to herself.

Whoopi will present at this year’s Oscars on March 2, 2025, and the news is out since The View shared it on X (formerly Twitter) following the announcement live on air.

Whoopi will do a great job at the 2025 Oscars, and seeing her on the show will be great.

Whoopi moderates The Weekend View for the first time

Whoopi usually takes a long weekend, and because of that, she has not filmed an episode of The Weekend View until now. Whoopi filled in for one of her good friends, she revealed.

“Hello and welcome to The Weekend View,” Whoopi began the show before explaining that she was filling in for Joy so she could get some extra rest.

The Weekend View is a fun show that streams on the weekends. It features hot topics like the Super Bowl and several The Real Housewives franchises.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.