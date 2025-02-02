Whoopi Goldberg’s The View loses ratings war

Whoopi’s extended time off of The View could have lasting repercussions if a new event is any indication.

Whoopi took a lengthy hiatus from her seat as moderator of The View, causing Joy Behar to step into her shoes more than her usual once-a-week stint.

Whoopi has long taken a three-day weekend, and Joy fills in as moderator on The View on Fridays, and now, with the advent of The Weekend View, Joy’s there too.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Joy is using her position as moderator while Whoopi is gone to keep guests and co-hosts alike in line with the family format of The View.

Whoopi, who debuted a new sleek look at the Paris Fashion Week, has lost a ratings war many may not have known was happening.

Another show has overtaken The View for the January ratings, causing Whoopi and The View to lose out and come in second.

The View loses out to The Faulkner Focus for the first time

The View is ABC’s long-running news show, and many others have tried to win out in the ratings war against it, most failing miserably.

Now that Whoopi has been taking time off while others fill in for her, her show, The View, is suffering.

The Faulkner Focus, a Fox News Channel show, won against The View for the first time in January. Both shows air at 11 a.m. Eastern, and for January, The View was not on top.

The host, Harris Faulkner, had an average total audience viewers of 2.552 million, beating out The View and Whoopi, who came out with just 2.508 million average viewers.

Harris launched her show, The Faulkner Focus, in 2021 and has thrived since then. This win against The View should keep the ladies on their toes in February.

Harris told Forbes, “I could not grab this big win without my wonderful team. It’s a testament to the hard work and passion we put into bringing Americans the latest news and analysis on what matters most to them. The Faulkner Focus is where audiences can tune in and know their questions about the day’s headlines will be answered with respect for all sides, and we are proud viewers continue to choose us at 11 a.m.”

The Weekend View is still going strong

The View’s new show, The Weekend View, broadens its reach to the weekends and offers new topics that younger audiences will better respond to.

Not everyone wants politics 24/7; sometimes, lighter topics better suit the occasion. The Weekend View, with Joy Behar as moderator, is trying to do this. If Whoopi is on the show, it is pretaped before the weekend since she loves her time away to work on other projects.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.