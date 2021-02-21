Station 19 Season 4 return date: ABC delays new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy spin-off

The Station 19 cast will return soon for new 2021 episodes. Pic credit: ABC

The Station 19 Season 4 release date seems like it came a really long time ago. It also seems like we haven’t seen a new episode in a while, either.

Well, the news got a bit worse for fans recently, as ABC has delayed the Station 19 return date as well.

When we last saw Station 19’s cast in action, they saved people trapped in a house fire. It served as the first part of a crossover episode with Grey’s Anatomy, where we all learned the people might have been held there against their will.

The winter finale of Station 19 took place in December, and it may have set up a situation where the fire station is at odds with local law enforcement.

That continued a sub-story where former Fire Chief Michael Dixon (Pat Healy) showed up to testify against Battalion Chief Robert Sullivan (played by Boris Kodjoe). It did not go well and ended with Dixon getting hired as the Deputy Chief of Operations for the Seattle Police Department.

We only got to see five episodes of Station 19 this fall, with the season shortened a bit due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. After those first five episodes, an extended winter hiatus began with both Shonda Rhimes shows.

When is Station 19 Season 4 return date?

The return date and crossover event for Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 were pushed back to March 11, 2021.

Production delays are to blame, but the good news is that the casts and crews were kept safe to film these important episodes. It also means we could see a lot of new content rolling out on consecutive Thursday nights at ABC.

Grey’s Anatomy coming to an end soon?

Former Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey gave a recent interview where he made comments causing fans to think the show is coming to an end soon.

He may have just been acting sly and coy about how he answered questions about Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, but the lack of information from ABC is a reason for fans to be concerned.

Chandra Wilson, who has played Dr. Miranda Bailey since the debut of Grey’s Anatomy, gave an interview where she spoke about how she would like to see the show come to an end.

It followed several interviews where star Ellen Pompeo spoke about the future of the show. If she leaves Grey’s Anatomy, then the show is likely to end at that same point.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.