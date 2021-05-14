StartUp Season 4: Fans create a petition asking Netflix for a renewal

StartUp has gained new popularity after debuting on Netflix. Pic Credit: Sony Pictures/Crackle

Arriving on Netflix on May 4, the 2016 crime-drama series StartUp has reactivated its fanbase and gained new popularity. This show originally aired for three seasons from 2016 to 2018 on Sony’s streaming platform Crackle. Now, two weeks since it’s been added to Netflix, the show has been steadily occupying a trending slot.

At the time of writing, StartUp is the third most popular program on Netflix in the United States. Netflix describes the series as, “An attempt to launder stolen money finances a cryptocurrency that puts entrepreneurs in business with a corrupt FBI agent and Miami gang.”

StartUp has an all-star cast, starring Martin Freeman (Sherlock, Black Panther), Adam Brody (The O.C.) and Addison Timlin (Californication, Zero Hour).

Will there be a fourth season?

Sadly, as of now, a StartUp revival has not been announced. The show originally ended in 2018 after its third season. The show’s initial streaming platform Crackle did not have a successful launch and Sony sold the platform to the self-help media company Chicken Soup for the Soul.

However, in the past, Netflix has reversed the cancellation of multiple programs after reviving its fanbase. One of the most notorious examples of that is the popular series You. This series stars Penn Badgley as a serial killer who develops obsessive relationships with his love interests.

You originally aired on Lifetime before it began streaming to Netflix. The series was far more successful on the streaming platform and was eventually sold to Netflix, with the show’s second season airing as a Netflix Original.

With that being said, there hasn’t been any talk about Netflix investing in another season of Startup and if they are interested, they may face additional challenges with Crackle having changed ownership.

What are fans saying?

As mentioned before, StartUp has been a major hit on Netflix. It has an impressive cast and features a storyline with many twists and turns. While viewers are having a blast being exposed to this series for the first time, many have been taken back by the Season 3 cliffhanger which is left unresolved due to the show’s cancellation.

Fans of the series have taken to Twitter to express their admiration for the series and demand that Netflix renews it for a fourth season. They have even began to circulate a petition.

StartUp actor Kristen Ariza tweeted her appreciation for StartUp’s fans, writing, “StartUp is now on Netflix and I personally thank every fan who loved our little show and a big shoutout to @Dna_DdB for starting an online petition to get a Season 4 in the works.”

StartUp is now on Netflix and I personally thank every fan who loved our little show and a big shoutout to @Dna_DdB for starting an online petition to get a Season 4 in the works…🤞🏾 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/HTggEeilSK — Kristen Ariza (@kris10ariza) May 7, 2021

The fan petition, called Renew StartUp, was created in May 2020, before the show’s Netflix debut. However, within the last two weeks, it has received many new signatures. It is currently active on the Change.org website with 290 signatures.

An update posted this week by the petition’s creator reads, “StartUp has recently gone onto Netflix and the cast and crew have posted the best way for it to return is to make the numbers big enough that Netflix can’t ignore us anymore. It’s off to a great start as today it went #2 on Netflix in the US & It’s currently #5 in Australia.”

Technology professional Casey Lau has also expressed that he’s a fan of the series. He excitingly tweeted about how the opening of Season 3 takes place at the RISE convention — a gathering which Lau has co-hosted and assisted for years.

The show "Startup" is on @netflix, and when you watch episode 1 of Season 3 you will definitely 🤯🤯🤯 when they go to Hong Kong for RISE "the biggest tech convention in the world" — I know I did.



And then, Adam Brody discovers WeChat…😎#HongKong #RISEconf #Startup pic.twitter.com/1S6dDWfjzm — Casey Lau (@casey_lau) May 14, 2021

While StartUp has yet to be renewed for more episodes, its fan excitement has successfully been revived. Netflix is under a lot of pressure to renew the series for a fourth season, as many fans feel as though the series was canceled too soon.

StartUp Seasons 1-3 is currently streaming on Netflix.