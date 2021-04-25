Leaving Netflix in May: BBC’s Sherlock starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman

All four seasons of Sherlock are leaving Netflix. Pic credit: BBC

Sherlockians are clutching onto their detective caps as it has been announced that BBC Sherlock’s run on Netflix is coming to an end. The fan-favorite crime series will be leaving the streaming platform in May 2021.

What’s On Netflix states that the series’ removal date applies to United States subscribers, as well as those in Canada, Israel, France, Hong Kong, and Singapore. However, there has not been a set removal date for viewers in the United Kingdom. So, UK viewers have no reason to worry!

What is BBC’s Sherlock?

The BBC Sherlock Holmes adaptation is a modernization of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous stories following the unhinged detective Sherlock Holmes and his partner, Doctor John Watson. The series is appropriately titled Sherlock and stars actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. Sherlock is heavily acclaimed and has a large fanbase, still active to this day.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The show consists of four seasons and has left the door open for a fifth — although its creators have stated repeatedly that that’s contingent on the schedules and interest of the cast and crew. Each season has three episodes, with episodes spanning about an hour and a half. The final two seasons have additional interviews and content produced, including a special episode separate from the storyline in the modern series and set back in 1895.

When is Sherlock leaving Netflix?

The series is expected to leave Netflix on May 15, 2021. This is confirmed by a message that appears whenever the series title is clicked on. The message reads, “Last day to watch on Netflix: May 14, 2021.”

Sherlock isn’t the only major title leaving Netflix in May. Other departing shows and movies include American Crime, Brokeback Mountain, and Julie & Julia. The platform is constantly updating and rearranging its content, pulling the plug on dozens of programs every month.

Why is this shocking?

Sherlock’s upcoming departure was shocking to many Netflix subscribers and Sherlock Holmes buffs because Netflix has invested in a series of additional Sherlock Holmes-inspired projects. It also houses the latest Dracula series created by the same creators of Sherlock, Mark Gatiss, and Steven Moffat.

Other Sherlock Holmes stories on Netflix include the 2020 Enola Holmes movie, starring Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, and the 2021 horror series The Irregulars.

With Sherlock soon-to-be leaving Netflix, there is nowhere else to stream the series as part of a streaming package. However, it is available for purchase on most major platforms, including Vudu, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, and Amazon Prime.

Sherlock is expected to leave Netflix on May 15.