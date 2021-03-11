Netflix’s Sherlock Holmes series The Irregulars already renewed for a second season

The cast of The Irregulars. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix had a huge hit on its hands when it released Enola Holmes as a Sherlock Holmes spin-off movie. Now, they are trying to strike gold again with another Holmes spin-off.

This time around, Netflix is releasing the series, The Irregulars on March 26.

The big news is that Netflix is so impressed with the series that they ordered a second season before seeing the numbers from the first one.

What is The Irregulars?

The Irregulars is an upcoming Netflix original series created in the United Kingdom and set in the world of Sherlock Holmes.

The series is about a group of teenagers living on the streets in Victorian London. They are known as The Irregulars and they help Dr. John Watson solve supernatural crimes, while Sherlock Holmes takes credit for it.

The series has eight episodes and Tom Bidwell serves as the showrunner.

The cast is solid, with Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Mark Donovan from The Inbetweeners) as Sherlock Holmes and Royce Pierreson (Istredd in The Witcher) as Dr. Watson.

The casting of The Irregulars group itself is mostly young newcomers, although their leader is played by Thaddea Graham, who appeared as Iona in the Netflix series The Letter for the King.

There has been a teaser, but it didn’t show much from the actual series and was just a description of the series with quick shots from the horrors on Baker Street.

Netflix renews The Irregulars before Season 1 hits

Production Weekly reports that Netflix has already greenlit the second season of The Irregulars weeks before it premieres.

It also appears that filming will take place in Liverpool in the United Kingdom this summer for the second season, meaning it could hit early in 2022.

The first season was already supposed to be released, but it was one of the 2020 productions delayed when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Netflix has not announced the renewal officially but with the production gearing up, it might just be waiting until after the series launches to let fans know.

It also wouldn’t be a surprise, as Netflix greenlit a second season of Warrior Nun, Bridgerton, and Virgin River before their first seasons launched.

There is still no word on when or if Enola Holmes will get a second movie. However, Netflix seems all-in on Sherlock Holmes because they are in production on a feature called Sherlock Junior by Ehren Kruger.

The Irregulars hits Netflix on March 26.