Stars from Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med attend a museum exhibition together

Many people from the One Chicago shows attended an event together this week.

Actress Torrey DeVitto shared photos from a gathering at Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry.

People from Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. were in attendance. They were there to visit The Blue Paradox exhibit.

According to a snippet from the museum, “The Blue Paradox is a powerful, immersive experience taking you below the ocean’s surface to explore the impact plastic pollution has had on our planet’s largest ecosystem.”

The exhibit strives to show how much plastic garbage is in the oceans.

By providing a close-up look at the problem, the exhibit endeavors to change behaviors about plastic use.

Torrey DeVitto shares images from the museum event

“Feeling inspired after visiting #TheBlueParadox at @msichicago last night!” Torrey DeVitto wrote on Instagram.

The post includes photos from the event, most of which feature people from the world of One Chicago.

Torrey starred as Dr. Natalie Manning on the Chicago Med cast. She left the show in 2021 but popped up during the Season 8 finale this past spring.

The photos below feature Kara Killmer (Sylvie Brett) and Joe Minoso (Joe Cruz) from Chicago Fire, Marina Squerciati (Kim Burgess) and Patrick John Flueger (Adam Ruzek) from Chicago P.D., and Nick Gehlfuss (Will Halstead) from Chicago Med.

Kara Killmer attended the event with her husband. She shared some additional pictures from the exhibit on her Instagram page. She noted that Torrey and Marina sent out the invite.

Marina, Torrey, and Yaya DaCosta (April Sexton) were together in September to attend New York Fashion Week.

“NYFW We came, we saw, we were in bed by 9PM because heels hurt + these ladies needed pizzas,” Marina wrote about the night out.

More news from One Chicago

New episodes from the One Chicago shows are still on pause.

The writers have returned to work, but the actors and actresses are still on strike.

It could be a while before new episodes are ready to air on NBC.

When the shows return, Chicago Fire has three cliffhangers to address.

The Chicago Fire fans are also still dealing with the death of Evan Hawkins.

Chicago P.D. fans got the show trending on social media as they celebrated a sad anniversary. Hopefully, the writers and producers took note.

NBC has been airing older episodes from the franchises at 10/9c on Wednesday nights. That is likely to continue until new content can debut.

But with talks breaking down about the latest Hollywood strike, new content has been delayed indefinitely.

Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock.