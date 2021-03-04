Star Wars rumor: Obi-Wan Kenobi will be in Andor Disney+ series

Obi-Wan and Andor. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

There are several Star Wars series coming to Disney+ over the next few years.

These include the third season of The Mandalorian, a Boba Fett series, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and Star Wars: Andor, focusing on the life of Cassian Andor before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Now, it sounds like two of the shows will share at least one character.

Obi-Wan Kenobi on Star Wars: Andor?

The latest rumors indicate that Ewan McGregor will show up on Star Wars: Andor as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Illuminerdi indicates that Ewan McGregor will have a reoccurring role in Star Wars: Andor.

This could make sense and would allow for a crossover of the two Star Wars shows, with Andor having its own Luke Skywalker moment.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a series that is supposed to take place after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Obi-Wan moved to Tatooine and watched from a distance over Luke Skywalker, the son of his former student Anakin Skywalker.

There will also be flashbacks, including live-action moments from the Clone Wars series.

Star Wars: Andor will, of course, take place before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story since Andor died there.

That would make it very possible for the two to interact since Andor died right before A New Hope and Obi-Wan died in A New Hope, giving them plenty of years to have met.

When will Obi-Wan and Andor hit Disney+?

It also looks like Star Wars: Andor will hit before the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, so this would reintroduce Obi-Wan to fans for the first time since the prequel trilogy ended.

Obi-Wan starts filming this month for a possible 2022 release. Andor is also supposed to hit early in 2022 and has already leaked set photos.

“It’ll just be great to do it again. It’s so funny, I did my last one in 2003 and it’s such a long time ago and the idea of doing it again now is just more exciting than it was then, I think,” McGregor said.

“I’m thrilled to get the chance to play him again. I’ve always felt there was a story about between my ones and Alec Guinness’ ones and that’s what we’re gonna do. It should be really interesting.”

He also recently said he is more excited about this than he was for Attack of the Clones or Revenge of the Sith.

“I’m more excited about doing this one than I was doing the second and third one that we did before,” McGregor said. “I’m just excited about working with Deborah Chow, and the storylines are going to be really good I think.”

“I’m just excited to play him again. It’s been long enough since I played him before,” he said.