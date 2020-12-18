The Book of Boba Fett: Everything we know about The Mandalorian spin-off so far

Star Wars fans will get to see more of their favorite bounty hunter, Boba Fett, as a new spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, has been announced.

The show was a surprise reveal by Disney Plus on Friday, with a release date and a glimpse of what may be coming, including the main characters and setting.

Keep in mind that spoilers may follow for those who have yet to see the epic finale for The Mandalorian Season 2.

The Book of Boba Fett revealed

Viewers saw classic Star Wars character Boba Fett get his redemption on Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian as he provided an assist to Mando in the attempt to rescue Grogu, affectionately known as Baby Yoda.

In the Season 2 finale, Boba (Temuera Morrison) helped with abducting an enemy ship and providing some gunfire in space, but once the rest of the crew was aboard Moff Gideon’s ship, Boba took off in his ship, Slave 1.

His assistant Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) remained to help out Mando and the others on Gideon’s ship, but once they had completed their mission, she would join Boba for an after-credits scene.

That scene featured a return to Tatooine, the planet where Boba was thought to have met his demise in the Sarlac Pit in Return of the Jedi. On The Mandalorian Season 2, fans learned that wasn’t the case, as he’d escaped and ultimately got his armor back from Mando.

Back to the after-credits scene, which featured Jabba the Hutt’s palace. Jabba’s assistant Bib Fortuna was sitting on the throne and was looking much bigger than before as he’s likely been eating well. Fennec Shand arrived and took out the guards on the way down the stairs before Boba followed and entered the room.

Despite Bib Fortuna trying to greet Boba, he was shot with a blaster. Boba then pushed him aside to take a seat on the throne, with Fennec sitting next to him before the scene ended revealing “The Book of Boba Fett.”

Cast and plot details so far

Based on what was shown in the after-credits scene, Ming-Na Wen will likely reprise her role as Fennec Shand. Actor Temuera Morrison also appears on track to reprise his role as Boba Fett.

Beyond that, it’s unknown if they will bring in other characters from The Mandalorian, such as marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), who had Boba’s armor in Season 2, Cara Dune (Gina Carano), or even The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal). It’s also unknown if other Star Wars fan favorites might appear, such as Boba’s fellow bounty hunters, but the possibilities are there.

There’s a hint of what the plot could be based on the after-credits scene. It seems the show will take place on Tatooine, with Boba now taking over Jabba’s palace for his operations with Fennec Shand. They may attempt to take over Jabba’s criminal empire or the planet, settle scores with previous enemies, or simply offer their bounty hunter services to visitors.

Along with that, keep in mind that Boba might not operate in the same manner as Mando, with less emphasis on helping the good people and more emphasis on helping whoever is paying well.

It’s entirely possible that Cobb Vanth could be featured in this spinoff, as he was working as a marshal on Tatooine. Some sites have also speculated the show could feature flashbacks to Boba’s past, including his escape from the Sarlac Pit.

It’s also worth noting that this is not the title for The Mandalorian Season 3, but rather a spinoff series, or possibly a movie based on Boba Fett. That said, it could tie into The Mandalorian and maybe other spinoffs or movies.

The Book of Boba Fett release date

Once the after-credits scene had ended for The Mandalorian Season 2 finale, it revealed The Book of Boba Fett’s release date as simply December 2021.

There was no exact date for the release, leaving fans in a bit of suspense for further details or a teaser trailer. This was also a surprise reveal, as it had not been named during the Disney Investor Day where other spinoffs were revealed.

Interestingly, December 2021 is the same time that an expected Season 3 of The Mandalorian was supposed to be, with a tentative release date around Christmas 2021. Time will tell as more details arrive, but it appears Star Wars fans will have plenty of shows to enjoy.

The Book of Boba Fett arrives in December 2021 on Disney Plus.