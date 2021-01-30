Star Wars: Andor: First set photos from upcoming Disney+ series

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Pic credit: LucasFilm

One of the new Star Wars shows coming to Disney+ is Star Wars: Andor, which will feature Rebel Alliance spy Cassian Andor.

Today, exclusive images were released by the Instagram account @bespinbulletin and there are eight different images showing the entire site being constructed.

Star Wars: Andor set photos

The set is being constructed in Buckinghamshire.

Not only do the set photos show some impressive buildings for the show to feature, but there is a clear greenscreen added, showing that there will be digital effects added to the finished buildings for the finished product.

This also makes it look like filming for the new Star Wars series will start very soon.

What is Star Wars: Andor?

Star Wars: Andor will follow Rebel Alliance spy Cassian Andor, introduced in the movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Gabriel Luna starred as Andor who gave up his life to get the Death Star plans delivered to Princess Leah and the Rebel Alliance.

Tony Gilroy is the showrunner and executive producer. Fans might now Gilroy as the Oscar-nominated screenwriter and director of Michael Clayton. He also directed Duplicity with Julia Roberts and co-wrote Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Star Wars: Andor “follows the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.”

Genevieve O’Reilly will reprise her role as Rebel leader Mon Mothma, and new actors include Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller.

The shooting was already supposed to be well underway, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the schedule.

“Shooting is starting around the world, so slowly, we’re going back, but there’s no rush,” Luna told The Guardian. “To me, what this pandemic brought to my attention is that there [are] priorities. We have to be cautious, and we have to be wise on when and how to go back.”

“The how is the most important, because if we go back to be who we were, we’ve wasted our opportunity, we wasted a major opportunity of rethinking and reinventing much of the stuff we believed was crucial and essential that clearly is not,” she concluded.

On top of Star Wars: Andor, other spin-off series coming to Disney+ include Ob-Wan Kenobi, with both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen returning from the prequels, Ahsoka, with Rosario Dawson starring as the Jedi outcast, Rangers of the New Republic (taking place after Return of the Jedi), and The Acolyte (The High Republic era).