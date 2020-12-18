Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian: Why fans wanted Sebastian Stan not Mark Hamill and Max Lloyd-Jones combo

The Mandalorian dropped a massive bombshell this week during its closing moments. And that bombshell — ladies and gents — was the arrival of Luke Skywalker to save the day.

The ending was a giant close to a stellar season that raises many questions about what Season 3 could become. Especially with the entire show having hinged on the relationship between Mando and Baby Yoda.

But fans have been rather outspoken about the execution of Luke Skywalker’s appearance in The Mandalorian. This is similar to when Twitter tried to cancel Baby Yoda.

Why are they demanding Sebastian Stan as Luke Skywalker? Why are they upset about the use of Mark Hamill and Max Lloyd-Jones? Here is what to know about the reaction to The Mandalorian Season 2 finale.

The outcry for Sebastian Stan as Luke Skywalker

It’s been a long internet demand that Sebastian Stan play the character of Luke Skywalker. Mostly because their facial similarities make fans want to believe they are doppelgangers.

For example, this Tweet dates all the way back to June long before The Mandalorian Season 2 finale.

Would you like Sebastian Stan as Luke Skywalker in any future project? pic.twitter.com/IC4bWRp0p4 — Ｅｄｙｋｉｎ (@Edykin2) June 24, 2020

The actual episode did not incorporate Stan but instead chose the body of Max Lloyd-Jones with young Mark Hamill’s likeness superimposed over his face. It basically left the impression of a really well-done deepfake.

Sadly, the reactions are on point. As amazing as it is to see young Luke appear in the show, the cameo felt soulless at best. The character was there, sure. But the personality felt legitimately artificial– because it was artificial.

Twitter reacts to the Mark Hamill and Max Lloyd-Jones combo and demands Sebastian Stan

After the episode premiered, spoilers were abounding on Twitter. The response was so overwhelming that users made Luke Skywalker trend in the middle of the night.

But as stated, many fans took to the platform expressing their desire for The Winter Soldier himself to take the role instead of the deepfake Luke Skywalker that was given.

Here are a few of those Twitter reactions:

They should have casted Sebastian Stan instead of having that stiff ass cgi #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/VDruOjaM0r — ✞ (@danteswxrld) December 18, 2020

Cast Sebastian Stan next time if you’re gonna bring Luke back and not a cgi face @Disney pic.twitter.com/VLvKyNLM48 — Davis (@Adeptfusion) December 18, 2020

#TheMandalorian Chapter 16 spoilers// Okay so why did they use CGI when Sebastian stan literally exists. pic.twitter.com/WtQF2H25gF — QueenInTheNorth || Always Flop Era (@QueenInTheNor17) December 18, 2020

AND WHY IS HE NOT SEBASTIAN STAN??? THE FUCK DISNEY #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/i8FNq39gg7 — Work at Pizza Place (@CodenameMack) December 18, 2020

Banger finale, @StarWars! But going forward, I suggest you kidnap his loved ones, then blackmail the Method right out of Sebastian Stan’s Acting. pic.twitter.com/a9i2grtUN1 — Vihir (@Vihirr) December 18, 2020

However, not all Tweets were outraged by the choice. Some were genuinely moved by the experience including Kevin Smith who had a lot to say. As readers can see, the finale made Kevin Smith cry.

Way too early to bawl my eyes out but holy Sith, that @themandalorian season finale was like watching my life flash before my eyes! @Jon_Favreau has the biggest balls in the business with that incredible third act flex! Easily the most positively surprising moment of 2020 for me! pic.twitter.com/3kdTKgFp2S — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 18, 2020

Regardless of the lack of Sebastian Stan, Smith is right about the decision to bring in Luke as a bold choice. In fact, the entire finale is bold with Luke taking Baby Yoda away from the central story.

What does this mean for The Mandalorian Season 3? Only time will tell. But it’s going to be rough not having Grogu/Baby Yoda for the next chapter.

What do you think? Should Sebastian Stan play Luke Skywalker? Tell us below.

The Mandalorian Season 2 can be streamed in its entirety on Disney Plus.