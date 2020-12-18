The second season of The Mandalorian has come to a close with an action-packed finale, which has left fans already looking ahead to season 3.

[Warning: Spoilers for The Mandalorian.]

Since The Mandalorian was released last year, it has thrilled audiences and critics alike and has been nominated for 15 Emmys, including Best Drama. Therefore, fans are eagerly awaiting news on the next season.

At the end of season 2, we saw Luke Skywalker come to take Grogu/Baby Yoda to start his training at the new Jedi Order, which lead to an emotional goodbye.

But we also saw Din Djarin’s story just beginning along with many questions surrounding Mando, Moff Gideon, and the civil war.

Will there be a season 3 of The Mandalorian?

Of course, there’s going to be a season 3.

The show has been Disney+’s flagship program ever since the streaming service was launched in 2019, and it’s been an instant hit with audiences around the world. What’s more, the characters such as Baby Yoda have become super popular. How could they not give us more?

At Disney’s Investor Day on December 10, it was, indeed, confirmed by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy that a new season was in the works.

We also learned there will be two spin-offs for us to feast on as well. Ahsoka will be premiering next year based on the exploits of Rosario Dawson’s character. And Rangers of the New Republic, which will presumably tell the story of the X-Wing pilots in the Outer Rim.

And there’s still more. Boba Fett is also getting in on the action with his own spin-off show, also destined to begin next year. Temuera Morrison will return as the bounty hunter in The Book of Boba Fett.

So, what is The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Date?

The third season of The Mandalorian will hit our screens in time for Christmas 2021.

Kennedy suggested it would be out “on Christmas,” but as Screen Rant pointed out, Christmas day falls on a Saturday next year, so it’s more likely to be on the Friday beforehand, on Christmas Eve.

It’s a little later in the year than the first and second seasons, which came out in November 2019 and October 2020, respectively.

But with production hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, it would still be a pretty impressive feat to get it out before the end of 2021. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that there’ll be no unfortunate delays, but it’s always a possibility.

In October 2020, executive producer Jon Favreau said that filming was due to start before the end of the year. He said they dealt well with the pandemic because lots of their actors wear masks, and they can easily use digital and special effects augment things.

What will happen in season 3 of The Mandalorian?

When season 3 does come along, it seems that we’ll have a period of separation for Mando and Grogu while the latter learns to harness his Jedi powers. But in the meantime, we’re likely to see Din Djarin embark on a new quest that involves him exploring his heritage.

We can expect to find out what happened to Moff Gideon too, and what he did with Baby Yoda’s Force-friendly blood.

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are currently available to stream on Disney+.