Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford shares message to co-stars: ‘That’s a wrap’

Michelle Stafford shared a message to her The Young and the Restless co-stars that left fans a bit worried.

Last week, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon (Sharon Case) were finally recused after being kidnapped by a mystery voice who relished playing games with them.

Nick (Joshua Morrow), Billy (Jason Thompson), and Chance (Conner Floyd) arrived just in time to save Sharon and Phyllis from gas filling up the room.

Days after the rescue, Michelle took to Instagram to give some mad props to her co-stars as the storyline comes to a close, or at least that part of it does.

Michelle shared a video featuring behind-the-scenes moments from the rescue footage and a shot of her on-screen son, Michael Graziadei (Daniel).

“So that’s a wrap of that story. These are my beautiful friends that I love so much and get to work with everyday ❤️ #YR,” she captioned the video.

The caption had Y&R fans fearing Michelle was leaving the hit CBS soap. Rest assured, that’s not the case. Michelle was simply showing her love for her co-stars.

The Young and the Restless fans gush over Michelle’s IG post

Connor and Jason were quick to pop up in the comments section to show Michelle some love and agree with her words.

Another fan gushed over having Michelle and Sharon working together, while a different one enjoyed the behind-the-scenes video.

One fan was excited that Alan (Christopher Cousins) was the kidnapper. It’s not the most popular opinion… that’s for sure.

More comments revealed excitement over what’s to come, especially with Alan. However, some are unhappy that heartache seems to be heading Traci’s (Beth Maitland) way.

Joshua got a shout-out for looking good at any age, and one fan wondered if Sharon and Phyllis would remain friends following this ordeal.

What’s next for Sharon and Phyllis on Y&R?

The kidnapping may be over, but Alan let the two women be rescued awfully quickly. It’s a safe bet that Alan has something else up his sleeve, but it could be that his attention has turned back to Traci now that they are engaged.

What we do know is a wedding is on the horizon, likely in May sweeps, which is when the rest of Genao City should learn Alan was behind Phyllis and Sharon’s kidnapping.

The rumor mill is buzzing that Alan is really his evil twin, Martin, and honestly, we agree. If that’s the case, May sweeps should expose that secret, too.

Until then, Sharon and Phyllis have to deal with what happened to them while their captor remains on the loose. Y&R fans can expect more twists and turns as this story is taken to a new level.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.