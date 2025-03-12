Young and the Restless fans sound off on Alan kidnapping Sharon and Phyllis: ‘Dumbest mess ever’

The Young and the Restless fans are going off after Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) kidnapper was revealed.

Today’s episode ended with Alan (Christopher Cousins) being identified as the mystery voice playing games with Sharon and Phyllis.

In true soap fashion, this came right after Alan proposed to Traci (Beth Maitland).

Y&R fans have taken to social media to express their frustration with this storyline.

Not only does having Alan kidnap Phyllis and Sharon make no sense, but the heartache coming for Traci has fans outraged.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

X (formerly Twitter) was exploding with opinions on the latest twist on the hit CBS soap.

Young and the Restless fans sound off on Alan kidnapping Phyllis and Sharon

“Alan is the jigsaw puzzler,” read an X with GIF of Kevin from The Office saying, “I can’t it’s too much.”

The whole idea just dumbfounded another.

One X user thinks The Young and the Restless head writer Josh Griffith needs to be gone as soon as possible following the Alan revelation.

#YR Martin/Alan??? But why would he even care about Queen Sharon and Phyllis?🙄 JG we need you gone right away. 😫 Thank you Chrissi. ❤️ https://t.co/cYhAnd90gc — Carmonita. (@TaylorConradie) March 11, 2025

Speaking of Josh, he was mentioned more than once with a fan saying he doesn’t “make sense” and calling the storyline “lame.”

“Alan??! Why would that man give af about Sharon or Phyllis?? I am BEGGING someone to step in and bring a drop of sense to this show,” said an X user.

One X user questioned how Alan knew Phyllis and Sharon and why he cared about them, especially enough to take them hostage.

Pic credit: @YR_JenniferNYC/@MermaidDreamsx/@angela38068/X

“this the dumbest mess ever! Or could Sharon and Alan be working together to bring Phyllis to her senses! Whatever, end this malarkey,” read an X.

Another X user questioned Alan being the kidnapper and suggested he might really be Martin.

Others poked fun at Alan looking at the phone in the park, while another discussed how this would impact Traci.

Pic credit: @SpoonyLupin/@SistaDot45/@BGSULady/@Sony12Play/X

Y&R fans are furious Traci will get hurt

There was no shortage of fans expressing concern over what’s coming for Traci once Alan’s actions have been revealed.

“I’m not happy that Traci is going to be hurt, but… This is a story for our Queen 👑.. a much deserved story. So I’m going to kick back and watch the incredible Beth Maitland slay. #YR,” said an X user.

I'm not happy that Traci is going to be hurt, but… This is a story for our Queen 👑.. a much deserved story. So I'm going to kick back and watch the incredible Beth Maitland slay. #YR pic.twitter.com/Tzipog9YmY — Jamie Mood (@Jmood17) March 11, 2025

One hates what is happening to Traci, while another hopes Beth gets some juicy material if Traci ends up with another broken heart.

Traci being hurt was a hot topic and we agree, the Abbott heir has been through enough and deserves a happy ending.

Pic credit: @YR_JenniferNYC/@Daysyrghfan/@carlyandjack/X

“Uh oh! Is that REALLY ALAN? Or is the real ALAN the one who actually died? If thats true Tracy will end up in the nuthouse,” stated an X.

#yr Uh oh! Is that REALLY ALAN? Or is the real ALAN the one who actually died? If thats true Tracy will end up in the nuthouse. pic.twitter.com/X7TGEf6BG3 — 4 8 15 16 23 42 (@DrMarvin_Candle) March 12, 2025

Wowza, Y&R fans are riled up about the news that Alan has Phyllis and Sharon. It really doesn’t make sense at all, and we aren’t confident the writers will ever have it make sense to us.

What do you think of the Alan revelation?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.