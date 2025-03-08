Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis’ health crisis, Alan stuns Traci, and Holden flirts with Claire

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal a few surprises are hitting the CBS soap.

It’s been all about Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) for the past few weeks.

However, the latest preview video for Y&R reveals new developments we didn’t see coming.

One of those seems to be testing a possible new couple.

Honestly, we are here for the pairing that just might make one character less boring.

There’s been a lot of drama on the show, but at least one happy moment is on the horizon.

Traci and Claire have surprising moments

Y&R fans kind of forgot about Traci (Beth Maitland) and Alan (Christopher Cousins) because their relationship has been on the back burner.

The happy couple returns to spend time with Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters). In the preview video, Traci gushes to Alan about the happiness she has found with him as Diane and Jack look on.

It turns out Alan had a trick up his sleeve, which is basically a proposal for Traci.

Meanwhile, Claire (Hayley Erin) sits at the GAC bar alone, sipping on a martini. After commenting on James Bond and martinis, Claire finds herself with someone to talk to.

Holden (Nathan Owens) arrives and wastes no time flirting with Claire. The rumor mill is buzzing that Holden and Claire have a secret past.

Perhaps this interaction is their reunion, or it could also simply be Holden putting on the charm because Claire caught his eye.

What’s wrong with Phyllis?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon and Phyllis are put to the test as they fight for their lives.

In the video, something is very wrong with Phyllis, who seems to be sick.

A sweaty Phyllis doubles over as Sharon asks her what’s wrong. Phyllis feels sick, and all signs are pointing to her getting poisoned.

This is Y&R, after all, and they are trapped in a basement, so what’s a little poison thrown into the mix?

Whatever it is, Phyllis does not look good. Sharon better act quickly if she’s going to save her enemy’s life so they can escape.

Will Traci accept Alan’s proposal? Will Claire engage with Holden or shut him down because of Kyle (Michael Mealor)?

Those questions and what’s happening with Phyllis will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.