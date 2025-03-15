Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon puts Nick on the spot, Alan busts Traci, and Summer freaks out

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that things are finally picking up steam on the hit CBS soap.

However, that doesn’t mean Y&R fans are happy with what’s going down in Genoa City.

This week, Alan (Christopher Cousins) was revealed as the mystery voice holding Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon (Sharon Case) hostage, leaving viewers outraged.

One reason fans are angry is because Traci (Beth Maitland) seems to be headed for heartbreak.

Friday’s cliffhanger had Traci finding Alan’s phone, which he used to watch Sharon and Phyllis.

Thanks to the preview video, we know that Alan finds Traci with the phone, and he doesn’t look happy.

Phyllis and Sharon adjust to life after the kidnapping

After being rescued by Nick (Joshua Morrow), Billy (Jason Thompson), and Chance (Conner Floyd), Sharon and Phyllis try to get back to normal life in Genoa City.

For Sharon, that means putting it all on the line with Nick. The exes have been dancing around each other for months, and after her ordeal, Sharon wants answers. Sharon bluntly asks Nick if he ever thinks about them reuniting.

Meanwhile, Summer (Allison Lanier) meets with her mother to discuss the kidnapping. Phyllis has some choice words for the mystery person who played games with her and Sharon.

The fact that the person behind taking Phyllis and Sharon hasn’t been revealed, much less caught, sends Summer into panic mode. Summer fears for her mother, and she has a right to be worried.

Y&R fans know Alan planned the rescue, which means he has more tricks up his sleeve. This story should continue with more twists and turns well into May sweeps.

Damian questions Nate

The preview video also touches on a tense moment between Damian (Jermaine Rivers) and Nate (Sean Dominic). It appears something is going on with Amy (Valarie Pettiford).

Damian arrives at Nate’s place to grill him about whether Amy has checked into a hospital.

Reminder: The Young and the Restless will be preempted on Thursday, March 20, and Friday, March 21, for CBS’s coverage of March Madness.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.