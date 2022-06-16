It’s another short week for Days fans. Pic credit: NBC

Why isn’t Days of our Lives airing today? Fans are asking that question after the hit NBC soap opera once again was preempted.

This week kicked off with many Days viewers around the country missing the new episode due to NBC news coverage. Today fans tuned in only to find out life in Salem has been put on hold until next week.

Why isn’t Days of our Lives airing today?

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Days viewers regarding new episodes. Two weeks ago, the show was preempted for three days. The following week the daytime drama was back with five brand new episodes.

However, another blow was dealt to fans with this week only having three new episodes hitting NBC airwaves, two for those who live in an area where the Monday, June 13 episode was not on. Anyone who missed that episode can watch it via Peacock or the NBC app, as it was an unexpected preemption.

Today is a different story. The show preemption was planned.

Days of our Lives won’t air today, Thursday, June 16, and Friday, June 17. NBC opted to forgo the soap opera for a couple of days to cover the US Open Golf Tournament.

The good news is that the show will be back on Monday, June 20, and as of this writing, no preemptions are scheduled. Days fans should be aware that more preemptions may happen this summer, especially as July 4 holiday nears.

What will happen when Days returns?

Days of our Lives headed into the long weekend with fans glued to their seats thanks to the death of Abigail (Marci Miller). The news trickled through Salem, with the show taking time to feature several fan favorites learning of the murder.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

When the hit soap opera turns, it will no doubt focus on who stabbed Abigail. Chad (Billy Flynn) has already read Rafe (Galen Gering) the riot act for not having someone in custody. The suspect list is piling up, and more possibilities will certainly emerge soon.

Aside from the Abigail murder mystery and fallout from her death, Days has plenty of other storylines to focus on too. Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Lani (Sal Stowers) cover up the truth about TR’s (William Christian) shooting for one.

The love triangle of Chanel (Raven Bowens), Allie (Lindsay Arnold), and Johnny (Carson Boatman) is another one. There’s a new quadrangle brewing too. Belle (Martha Madison) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) grow closer as Shawn (Brandon Beemer) is there to support Jan (Heather Lindell) while they hope for the best regarding their son.

Oh yes, there’s a lot for Days of our Lives fans to look forward to when the show returns. Plus, Beyond Salen Season 2 drops in less than a month.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.