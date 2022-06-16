Why isn’t Days of our Lives airing today? Fans are asking that question after the hit NBC soap opera once again was preempted.
This week kicked off with many Days viewers around the country missing the new episode due to NBC news coverage. Today fans tuned in only to find out life in Salem has been put on hold until next week.
Why isn’t Days of our Lives airing today?
It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Days viewers regarding new episodes. Two weeks ago, the show was preempted for three days. The following week the daytime drama was back with five brand new episodes.
However, another blow was dealt to fans with this week only having three new episodes hitting NBC airwaves, two for those who live in an area where the Monday, June 13 episode was not on. Anyone who missed that episode can watch it via Peacock or the NBC app, as it was an unexpected preemption.
Today is a different story. The show preemption was planned.
Days of our Lives won’t air today, Thursday, June 16, and Friday, June 17. NBC opted to forgo the soap opera for a couple of days to cover the US Open Golf Tournament.
The good news is that the show will be back on Monday, June 20, and as of this writing, no preemptions are scheduled. Days fans should be aware that more preemptions may happen this summer, especially as July 4 holiday nears.
What will happen when Days returns?
Days of our Lives headed into the long weekend with fans glued to their seats thanks to the death of Abigail (Marci Miller). The news trickled through Salem, with the show taking time to feature several fan favorites learning of the murder.
When the hit soap opera turns, it will no doubt focus on who stabbed Abigail. Chad (Billy Flynn) has already read Rafe (Galen Gering) the riot act for not having someone in custody. The suspect list is piling up, and more possibilities will certainly emerge soon.
Aside from the Abigail murder mystery and fallout from her death, Days has plenty of other storylines to focus on too. Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Lani (Sal Stowers) cover up the truth about TR’s (William Christian) shooting for one.
The love triangle of Chanel (Raven Bowens), Allie (Lindsay Arnold), and Johnny (Carson Boatman) is another one. There’s a new quadrangle brewing too. Belle (Martha Madison) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) grow closer as Shawn (Brandon Beemer) is there to support Jan (Heather Lindell) while they hope for the best regarding their son.
Oh yes, there’s a lot for Days of our Lives fans to look forward to when the show returns. Plus, Beyond Salen Season 2 drops in less than a month.
Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.
Does Days of Our Lives sell their time slot to all these sports events? I’m losing track of this show. It’s ridiculous why this is the only soap opera that’s mostly pre-emptied.
Miss Days when it is not on. It is the only daytime soap that I watch.
Really missing Days. It brightens up my week!
I bet Days gets more viewers than golf, the president’s side show, and any other pre-emptied reasons all together. If we wanted to watch golf, we could find it on a sports channel. Put it on a different time slot than Days. Enough is enough already.
Agree 💯
I will have to watch Days on computer, start new job next week. I was so hoping to see an episode today, Friday. I think it was a big mistake to kill off Abigail. Sometimes we fans just want our favorite characters to BE HAPPY, if just for a few days. I am happy that the demonic possessions are OVER, I very much disliked that story line. I like Days best when it focuses on the interpersonal relationships of the characters, with some mystery thrown in. I’m 70 years old, have been watching Days since high school. WHY HAVEN’T THEY BROUGHT HOPE BACK (with different actress) so out of character for Hope NOT to be with Ciara for the birth of the baby, not to mention Hope missing Ciara’s return to Salem after being kidnapped, and Hope missing Ciara and Ben’s wedding. It is a DISSERVICE to the integrity of the characters not to have Hope come back, whether played by Kristen Alfonso or not. Having Hope and Bo come back for Beyond Salem? Not a fan, I want Hope back in Salem on regular Days (maybe she could interrupt Rafe and Nicole’s relationship?)
This sucks !Everytime there’s some kind of sports crap Days get put on the back burner! That’s not fair to the ones that rather Days instead of some stupid sport.I hate sports and there are sports channel for the ones who are interested in that crap.But we are the ones that has to take a loss.There’s always something interfering into our soaps!Thats bill crap!Thimbs down to sports and that crazy nut job joe Biden!