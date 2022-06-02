Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem Season 2 full cast and plot details

Days fans finally have an idea of what will go down on Beyond Salem Season 2. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem Season 2 has added more faces to the cast and some of them are faces fans will recognize. New details surrounding the storyline for the spin-off series have emerged, revealing viewers are in for one exciting time.

In April, Peacock revealed another season of the Days spin-off, Beyond Salem, was coming this summer. The streaming service broke the news by announcing fan-favorites Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso were reprising their legendary roles of Bo and Hope Brady.

Later the show dropped another bombshell when announcing General Hospital alum Steve Burton had joined the series, reprising the role of Harris Michaels. It turns out those were just the beginning of exciting cast revelations regarding Days of our Lives Beyond Salem Season 2.

Let’s take a look at the entire cast for the Peacock original series.

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem Season 2 full cast

Soap Opera Digest was the first to spill that even more cast members have been added to Beyond Salem Season 2, and a few of them are big names and returning cast members.

The Young and the Restless starlet Eileen Davidson is back as Kristen DiMera. Eileen will be joined by her real-life husband, Vince Van Patten, who will play a new character named Phil Hellworth.

Grey’s Anatomy alum Loretta Devine has been cast as newbie Angela. Plus, Christopher Sean is back to reprise the role of John’s (Drake Hogestyn) son Paul.

Abigail Klein will take over the role of Stephanie Johnson, formerly played by Shelley Hennig. Stephanie’s brother Joey Johnson will have a new face too. Tanner Stine takes over the role from James Lastovic. Other newbies to the show include Colton Little as Andrew Donovan and Victoria Grace, playing Wendy Shin.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

The rest of the cast was previously announced, which includes Deidre Hall (Marlena); Drake Stephen Nichols (Steve), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), Lucas Adams (Tripp), Camila Banus (Gabi), Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), and Remington Hoffman (Li Shin).

What is the Beyond Salem Season 2 plot?

New details regarding the plot surrounding Season 2 were released earlier today via Deadline.

“In an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, beloved characters from Days of our Lives once again go Beyond Salem! as they trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime! Supercouple Steve and Kayla make a surprise visit to their children in Seattle, while private eye John Black travels to San Francisco to see his son, Paul. Meanwhile, new parents Ben and Ciara drop anchor in Montreal – where they are greeted by a much-missed Hope! Over the course of five thrilling episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives,” read the synopsis.

Along with the Season 2 limited series event coming in July, Beyond Salem was also nominated for several 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards. Click here to see all the nominations for the show.

Who’s ready for Beyond Salem Season 2?

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem premieres on Monday, July 11, on Peacock