2022 Daytime Emmy soap opera nominees announced

Stars from GH, Days, Y&R, and Bold have earned Daytime Emmy nominations for 2022. Pic credit: @TheEmmyAwards/Youtube

It’s that time of year again when the daytime community comes together to honor the best in the soap opera business and other daytime shows.

This afternoon The Talk announced the 2022 Daytime Emmy Award nominations. Beyond Salem earned its first nomination hot on the heels of the news that Season 2 is coming in July.

The 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Friday, June 24, at 9/8c. CBS network and Paramount+ will air the awards ceremony live.

Days of our Lives legend John Aniston will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event.

Let’s take a look at the soap opera nominees for the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Best Drama Series

Beyond Salem

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Best Actress

Marci Miller (Abigail) – Days of Our Lives

Mishael Morgan (Amanda) – The Young and the Restless

Cynthia Watros (Nina) – General Hospital

Laura Wright (Carly) – General Hospital

Arianne Zucker (Nicole) – Days of Our Lives

Best Actor

Peter Bergman (Jack) – The Young and the Restless

Eric Martsolf (Brady) – Days of Our Lives

John McCook (Eric) – The Bold and the Beautiful

James Reynolds (Abe) – Days of Our Lives

Jason Thompson (Billy) – The Young and the Restless

Sign up to our Soap newsletter!

Best Supporting Actress

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) – The Bold and the Beautiful

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) – General Hospital

Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan) – Days of Our Lives

Melissa Ordway (Abby) – The Young and the Restless

Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) – General Hospital

Best Supporting Actor

Bryton James (Devon) – The Young and the Restless

Jeff Kober (Cyrus) – General Hospital

Aaron D. Spears (Justin) – The Bold and the Beautiful

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) – General Hospital

Jordi Vilasuso (Rey) – The Young and the Restless

Best Younger Performer

Lindsay Arnold (Allie) – Days of Our Lives

Nicholas Chavez (Spencer) – General Hospital

Alyvia Alyn Lind (ex-Faith) – The Young and the Restless

William Lipton (Cameron) – General Hospital

Sydney Mikayla (Trina) – General Hospital

Best Guest Performance

Robert Gossett (Marshall) – General Hospital

Ted King (Jack) – The Bold and the Beautiful

Michael Lowry (Dr. Snyder) – Days of Our Lives

Naomi Matsuda (Li) – The Bold and the Beautiful

Ptosha Storey (Naya) – The Young and the Restless

Best Writing Team

Beyond Salem

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Best Directing Team

Beyond Salem

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

To read the complete list of 2022 Daytime Emmy Award nominees, click here.

The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards air Friday, June 24 at 9/8c on CBS and Paramount+.