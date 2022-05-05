2022 Daytime Emmy soap opera nominees announced

It’s that time of year again when the daytime community comes together to honor the best in the soap opera business and other daytime shows.
This afternoon The Talk announced the 2022 Daytime Emmy Award nominations. Beyond Salem earned its first nomination hot on the heels of the news that Season 2 is coming in July.
The 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Friday, June 24, at 9/8c. CBS network and Paramount+ will air the awards ceremony live.
Days of our Lives legend John Aniston will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event.
Let’s take a look at the soap opera nominees for the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards.
Best Drama Series
Beyond Salem
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Best Actress
Marci Miller (Abigail) – Days of Our Lives
Mishael Morgan (Amanda) – The Young and the Restless
Cynthia Watros (Nina) – General Hospital
Laura Wright (Carly) – General Hospital
Arianne Zucker (Nicole) – Days of Our Lives
Best Actor
Peter Bergman (Jack) – The Young and the Restless
Eric Martsolf (Brady) – Days of Our Lives
John McCook (Eric) – The Bold and the Beautiful
James Reynolds (Abe) – Days of Our Lives
Jason Thompson (Billy) – The Young and the Restless
Best Supporting Actress
Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) – The Bold and the Beautiful
Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) – General Hospital
Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan) – Days of Our Lives
Melissa Ordway (Abby) – The Young and the Restless
Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) – General Hospital
Best Supporting Actor
Bryton James (Devon) – The Young and the Restless
Jeff Kober (Cyrus) – General Hospital
Aaron D. Spears (Justin) – The Bold and the Beautiful
James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) – General Hospital
Jordi Vilasuso (Rey) – The Young and the Restless
Best Younger Performer
Lindsay Arnold (Allie) – Days of Our Lives
Nicholas Chavez (Spencer) – General Hospital
Alyvia Alyn Lind (ex-Faith) – The Young and the Restless
William Lipton (Cameron) – General Hospital
Sydney Mikayla (Trina) – General Hospital
Best Guest Performance
Robert Gossett (Marshall) – General Hospital
Ted King (Jack) – The Bold and the Beautiful
Michael Lowry (Dr. Snyder) – Days of Our Lives
Naomi Matsuda (Li) – The Bold and the Beautiful
Ptosha Storey (Naya) – The Young and the Restless
Best Writing Team
Beyond Salem
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Best Directing Team
Beyond Salem
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
To read the complete list of 2022 Daytime Emmy Award nominees, click here.
The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards air Friday, June 24 at 9/8c on CBS and Paramount+.