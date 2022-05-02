Days of our Lives Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell reunite on set for Beyond Salem

Kristian and Peter are back together again. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives fan favorites Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell have reunited on set for the spin-off series Beyond Salem.

It’s only been two weeks since news broke the talented actors would be reprising the roles of Hope and Bo Brady, roles that made them both household names. Although they won’t be returning to Days, the fact they will be on screen again is music to fans’ ears.

Peter chose to leave the hit NBC soap opera in 2015, and the character of Bo was killed off after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. Kristian stayed on the show for five more years in the role of Hope, leaving during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Both have stated several times they would not return to the hit daytime drama. However, they shocked fans last month when they signed on for Season 2 of Beyond Salem.

Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell reunite on set for Beyond Salem

Thanks to Kristian, Days fans have gotten their first glimpse of her and Peter working together again. Kristian shared a photo of the two of them back on the Burbank set on Instagram.

“Verified #goodmorning 💞Here we #go ☺️ #dress @zimmermann #thankyou @therichardbloore 💞💃🏻😘 @matthewsjewelrystore charmnecklace 😘 #kindness,” she captioned the picture of her and Peter looking thrilled to be back.

It didn’t take long for the comments section of her IG post to become flooded with comments from familiar faces, happy to see Peter and Kristian back on set.

Victoria Konefal, who plays Bo and Hope’s daughter Ciara replied, “Bibbidi bobbidi Bope❤️😭”

Lamon Archey (Eli) called them “Legendary,” while Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail) wrote. “LOVE this pic.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, who played Billie Reed on Days, responded with heart and clapping emojis.

Kristian also reminded fans Beyond Salem Season 2 will hit airwaves in July on Peacock.

Kristian shares more Beyond Salem behind the scenes fun

Along with giving fans a picture of her and Peter, Kristian has shared a few other glimpses of her at Burbank studios on social media.

Kristian kicked things off with a photo of her, Victoria, and Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) filming having some breakfast fun while filming Beyond Salem.

The other Instagram post featured Kristian running in the hallways to get on stage and expressing her excitement over being back.

“#running running running #💃🏻 & #loving it #kindness always makes a difference #🙏 in all of our lives 💓 @majeparis,” Kristian wrote alongside the post.

Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso are filming Days of our Lives Beyond Salem. Kristian gave fans a look at them backstage to get even more momentum building for the Peacock original series.

Beyond Salem premiers on Monday, July 5 on Peacock.