Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Allie devil drama, Susan warns EJ and Belle and Shawn’s marriage woes

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease there’s not a lot of happiness in Salem right now.

With only a week until May sweeps begin, Days sets the stage for a month full of shocking moments that will leave viewers talking for weeks to come. The devil, marriage troubles, truth bombs, and an unlikely couple are the week’s focus.

The devil shakes things up in Salem

After a week with little devil drama, thanks to the disastrous double wedding, possessed Allie (Lindsay Arnold) is back wreaking havoc with her minions in tow. The devil’s intentions for Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara’s (Victoria Konefal) baby are finally revealed.

Ben learns the devil still wants their baby and that Allie is possessed, which leads to Ciara having trouble reaching her husband. Yes, AlDevil takes Ben hostage and conjures up someone from his past for help.

Later Ciara makes a startling discovery as Andre (Thaao Penghlis) offers Ben one last chance to make a deal with the devil. Andre also forces Johnny (Carson Boatman) to watch as a heartbroken Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) turn to each other.

It sounds like Ben ends up in the DiMera crypt with Johnny because Andre enjoys torturing the two men as their loved ones’ lives remain in jeopardy. Plus, Ciara walks right into a trap set by AlDevil.

Shawn and Belle’s marriage continues to crumble

The fallout of Jan (Heather Lindell) having Shawn’s (Brandon Beemer) baby takes a toll on his marriage to Belle (Martha Madison). The bad news that Shawn receives from Jan is adding fuel to the fire next week.

Meanwhile, Belle appears to be willing to talk to anyone but her husband about their problems. First, she leans on EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) again. Then Belle receives some much-needed advice from her back in town brother, Eric (Greg Vaughan).

Shawn makes a decision about Jan and the baby that could put the final nail in the coffin for his marriage to Belle.

Other Salem news

Although Ben and Ciara are playing into the devil’s hands and Belle and Shawn’s marriage are the top priority for next week, that’s not all going down on the hit daytime drama.

Over with Paulina (Jackée Harry), she wants to take things slow with TR (William Christian), while Beth (Donielle Artese) plans to tell Lani (Sal Stowers) the truth about her bio dad. Marlena (Deidre Hall) tells Eric he needs to figure out his feelings for Nicole (Arianne Zucker), and Susan (Stacy Haiduk) warns EJ that Johnny was possessed by demonic forces.

A lot is happening in Salem, but don’t forget to check out the exciting news about the Days of our Lives spin-off, Beyond Salem.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.