Days of our Lives spoilers: Abigail takes down Gwen and Xander’s heartbreak

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal at least one couple doesn’t end up married at the upcoming double wedding on the hit NBC soap opera.

Salem weddings rarely go off without a hitch, mainly because someone has a hidden secret or is lying. The double wedding of Xander (Paul Telfer), Gwen (Emily O’Brien), Leo (Greg Rikaart), and Craig (Kevin Spirtas) is no exception.

Abigail exposes Gwen on her wedding day

Leo and Gwen are both harboring secrets. Days fans know all about Gwen’s dirty little deeds, but Leo’s latest con involving Craig still remains a bit of a mystery.

As the wedding day arrives, Gwen’s blissful as she prepares to marry Xander. Thanks to the promo video NBC released, fans know the wedding is far from the happy occasion that Gwen imagined.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) walks Gwen down the aisle to a smiling Xander. Unfortunately for Gwen, her pal Ava (Tamara Braun) sold her out to Abigail (Marci Miller) in exchange for Ava’s freedom.

As Gwen begs her sister not to do this, Abigail doesn’t hold back, letting Gwen know she’s going down. Abigail informs everyone at the wedding that Gwen knew Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) was alive for months before being rescued from DiMera island.

Xander dumps Gwen at the alter

Chaos erupts at the wedding after Abigail drops her bombshell, starting with Chad (Billy Flynn) having to hold Jack back as he confronts his daughter. Gwen screams at Abigail, “you go to h**l.”

The distraught bride is left in tears after Xander declares Gwen the worst person he has ever known. Xander has a look of nothing but disgust on his face.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Gwen gets the last word in during a fight with Abigail. The two sisters are approaching another of their infamous altercations, which typically means someone will get hurt. Gwen fell down a flight of stairs the last time these two faced off.

Will Abigail end up injured or worse after Gwen unleashes her fury on her sister?

As for whether or not Leo and Craig get hitched, Days fans will have to tune in. Chad and Sonny (Zach Tinker) were on their way to get some dirt on Leo to prevent Craig from marrying the con artist.

The two men were running out of time, though. Days spoilers also shared that Nancy (Patrika Darbo) interrupts the wedding, so perhaps she helps Chad and Sonny stall the wedding.

One thing is for sure. A lot is happening in Salem as at least one couple implodes at the double wedding. Be sure to tune in daily, so you don’t miss any of the jaw-dropping moments.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.