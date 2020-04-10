Why is The Bold and the Beautiful a repeat on ‘Flashback Fridays’ and how long will it last?

The Bold and the Beautiful is airing another encore episode for their “Flashback Friday” trend. This time, it will feature Lope.

Production has been shut down on The Bold and the Beautiful for weeks now. With the show only filming so many episodes in advance, the surplus is beginning to run out.

Which The Bold and the Beautiful episode will be airing?

Last week, Steam was featured on the “Flashback Friday” episode, and this time, it will be Lope. Some newer viewers may not recognize Hope this time around.

Since this episode is from 2014, Kim Matula is playing the role, not Annika Noelle, as some are used to seeing.

Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) will be in this episode as she and Liam (Scott Clifton) talk about his plans on the way to Paris. Hope is there, and he is going to ask her to marry him. Of course, things don’t go as planned.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) is lurking and hears the conversation between Ivy and Liam. Will she step in and ruin things?

Why is The Bold and the Beautiful doing ‘Flashback Fridays?’

CBS has yet to confirm that Friday episodes will be repeats for the foreseeable future. General Hospital announced their plan to run encore episodes through May 22 on every Friday two weeks ago.

Both The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless are running encore episodes today and did it last week as well.

Y&R is picking super throwback episodes from decades ago while B&B chose one from 2017 and one from 2014.

Viewers should plan to have their Friday episodes interrupted by encore presentations for at least the next few weeks. With production suspended and no end in sight, The Bold and the Beautiful is doing the best they can with what they have left.

As of now, regular programming will resume on Monday, April 13. The Bold and the Beautiful left off with Shauna (Denise Richards) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) with each other in Vegas. As they grow closer, things get more complicated.

Flo (Katrina Bowden) is on to Sally (Courtney Hope), and next week, she is going to work hard to make sure Wyatt (Darin Brooks) sees what is happening.

Will she realize the truth and out Sally’s lies about her terminal condition?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.