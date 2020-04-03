Why is The Bold and the Beautiful a repeat and when do new episodes return?

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers are likely wondering why today’s episode is an encore presentation.

Yesterday, Soap Opera Digest reported that The Bold and the Beautiful would air a rerun in place of a new episode.

Details about why this was done weren’t made clear. The assumption is that it has to do with protection being shut down.

Why is The Bold and the Beautiful airing a rerun?

Right now, there is no confirmation about why today’s episode is a rerun. The announcement came late, and it is unclear when CBS decided to alter the programming schedule.

Choosing to rerun an episode likely has to do with production being suspended on The Bold and the Beautiful. Right now, nothing can be filmed until after April 30, according to the national guidelines.

While there were several episodes taped in advance, The Bold and the Beautiful executives are likely worried that they may run out of new episodes to continue to air each day.

So for now, they have chosen to air an encore presentation.

Which Bold and the Beautiful episode is airing?

Steam fans will rejoice as the episode chosen to run today is Steffy (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) wedding from 2017.

It is The Bold and the Beautiful’s 30th-anniversary episode that was filmed in Australia.

Information on when whether more episodes like this will run is unclear. Next week, new episodes will begin airing again, picking up right where yesterday’s episode left off.

So for now, enjoying the flashback episode is the best thing to do.

What’s next for The Bold and the Beautiful?

Currently, The Bold and the Beautiful is in the middle of watching Bridge fall apart.

The kiss shared between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill (Don Diamont) was exposed, and now, they are paying the price.

Spoilers for next week on The Bold and the Beautiful indicate that Flo (Katrina Bowden) will be on to Sally (Courtney Hope).

As the next few weeks play out, it will all play out, and maximum drama is anticipated.

Hold tight The Bold and the Beautiful fans!

As the coronavirus pandemic shut down production, the executives are figuring out how to make the new episodes last as long as possible before having to figure out an alternate plan.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.