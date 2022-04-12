Why is General Hospital a rerun today?

Trina and Spencer have words on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital viewers wonder why the ABC soap isn’t airing a new episode today.

If you tuned in to watch your favorite soap only to find a rerun in its place, you aren’t alone.

Here’s what you need to know about General Hospital not airing and when the ABC soap will return to new episodes.

Why isn’t General Hospital on?

Due to breaking news coverage, General Hospital has been nationally preempted.

In New York, there was a mass shooting in a subway station. There are reports of several being shot and injured, and the suspect is still at large. The local ABC affiliate is providing continuous coverage, so the network has opted to air a rerun in other markets to ensure everyone will watch at the same time.

Pic credit: @GeneralHospital/Twitter

When will General Hospital return?

As of now, General Hospital will air today’s episode tomorrow and continue with new episodes through the week.

This isn’t uncommon for the network, as they typically push back episodes when one market is affected by breaking news or other coverage so that all viewers can watch the same day.

Fortunately, this appears to be a one-day change as of now.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

What to expect when General Hospital returns

General Hospital viewers were left hanging when Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) arrived at the gallery looking for Ava (Maura West) but instead found Trina (Tabyana Ali).

She has been so distraught that he doesn’t believe she is innocent and will confront him about sticking by Esme (Avery Pohl) when the two talk. He knows the real Trina, yet he doubts whether she would tape Cam (William Lipton) and Joss (Eden McCoy) having sex.

General Hospital Tease | April 12th, 2022

Watch this video on YouTube

There’s also the new Harmony (Inga Cadranel) storyline that was unleashed last week. She is raising Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) as her daughter, but she really belongs to Nina (Cynthia Watros). With Neil’s (Joe Flanigan) brother in town, Harmony is beside herself. She told Neil about how she got Willow, and now, his brother is blackmailing her.

So much is happening in Port Charles as the writers gear up for another round of sweeps. May is notorious for being shocking in the sweeps department, and viewers are looking forward to more movement on some of the storylines that are out there now.

Be sure to tune in tomorrow to see Trina and Spencer talk.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.