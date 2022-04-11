General Hospital spoilers: Charlie’s has an intruder, Spencer and Trina talk, and Nina is ready to fight

Nina isn’t backing down on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease a lot of action in Port Charles this week.

Two main storylines heat up, with more tension in both.

As the writers get viewers ready for incoming May sweeps, the people of Port Charles are left in chaos.

Fight at Charlie’s

The General Hospital preview video opens up with a physical altercation at Charlie’s.

Brando (Johnny Wactor) is struggling with a masked man. It then flashes to Sonny (Maurice Benard) knocking him out.

A glance is shared between Brando and Sonny, and things keep moving.

Is this a random intruder? Could this be related to the threat Sonny was warned about from the West Coast?

Spencer and Trina

As it stands, Trina (Tabyana Ali) was arrested for the sex tape. She isn’t responsible for taping Cam (William Lipton) and Joss (Eden McCoy), but the evidence says otherwise.

In the General Hospital preview video, Jordan (Tanisha Harper) is telling Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) that this evidence could be what convicts Trina. What did they find?

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina have an encounter. She isn’t holding back and asks him why he is still with Esme (Avery Pohl) after everything she’s done.

Trina is so upset that he doesn’t believe her. It’s weighed heavily on her mind as she and Spencer have an unexplained bond. Will he be the one who helps save her from a wrongful conviction?

Nina and Willow’s confrontation

The visitation for Wiley has been a huge point of contention. Nina (Cynthia Watros) wants nothing more than to have a relationship with her grandson, and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell) are adamantly against it.

It will get intense as Nina isn’t going to back down, and she makes that clear when she runs into Willow. She is ready for a fight, and that’s what will happen.

Scott (Kin Shriner) is her attorney, and he isn’t above pulling out the dirtiest of tricks. Nina is fighting for the last piece of her daughter Nelle (Chloe Lanier), but she has no idea who she’s fighting against.

General Hospital viewers learned that Willow is also Nina’s daughter. Harmony (Inga Cadranel) confirmed that last week and the storyline with the twins is just beginning. No one knows Nina had twins, and she believes that Nelle was her one and only daughter.

Be sure to tune in all week to watch as the chaos unfolds.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.