When will the Beyond the Gates premiere?

When news broke earlier this year that a new soap would be coming to CBS, there were many questions about how this would happen.

Beyond the Gates will replace the CBS talk show The Talk, which was canceled after several years on the air.

It will be added following The Bold and the Beautiful, which airs following The Young and the Restless.

CBS viewers anxiously await news about Beyond the Gates, and more information has become available slowly.

Monsters and Critics revealed the entire cast list when it was made available, and now there is more exciting news to share.

Here’s what you need to know about Beyond the Gates.

Beyond the Gates receives premiere date

With Beyond the Gates already a week into filming, there is good news for viewers looking forward to tuning in.

It was revealed that February 24, 2025, will be when the first episode of Beyond the Gates will hit CBS airwaves.

The announcement came from the fictional Dupree family, which added to the excitement as viewers could see the actors in character.

It seems Beyond the Gates will follow the typical soap filming schedule based on the first week being shot and the premiere date at the end of February.

Typically, soaps film between six to 12 weeks in advance to allow for vacation time and the studio to go dark without interrupting programming on TV. There are also interruptions for news or other events that put the soaps off the air, pushing episodes back.

Beyond the Gates first new soap in two decades

There was once a time when soap viewers believed their shows would be a thing of the past.

Several soaps have been canceled over the last two decades, leaving only four currently airing.

CBS has The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful left. ABC canceled two of its three soaps, leaving only General Hospital on-air. NBC moved Days of our Lives to Peacock, which has kept its viewership up.

Beyond the Gates will be the first new soap created in 25 years. The last soap to be launched was Passions on NBC in 1999. It was canceled in 2007 after only eight years, but CBS taking a chance on another new “story” gives hope that revivals or newer versions of now-defunct soaps could make a return.

Beyond the Gates premieres Monday, February 24, 2025, at 2/1c on CBS.