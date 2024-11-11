General Hospital’s Nancy Lee Grahn deserves a Daytime Emmy — Here’s why

General Hospital viewers have long known the powerhouse, Nancy Lee Grahn.

She hasn’t been given much to work with in more recent years since Julian (William deVry) was killed off and her alcoholism storyline finished up.

However, that all changed when Kelly Monaco was fired from General Hospital, and the writers decided to kill off Sam.

The initial scenes where she ran out of the room after Sam struggled were criticized among some GH viewers, but in the scenes that followed, no one would ever know she wasn’t an actual grieving mother who just lost one of her daughters.

When Sam’s death aired, Nancy spoke out about the scenes and how filming them was difficult, and her co-stars felt similarly. She said that it wasn’t difficult to play Kelly Monaco’s mom.

Last week’s performances were intense and believable; we expect more moments like those moving forward.

Nancy Lee Grahn should be building her Emmy reel

Several stand-out moments from last week could easily secure Nancy Lee Grahn a Daytime Emmy.

Since the actors must submit their reels in their respective categories, we hope she takes the leap and submits as lead actress.

Her solo scene with Kelly Monaco, after Alexis learned Sam died, was phenomenal. She crawled into the bed with her, leaving our General Hospital-loving hearts shattered into pieces.

There was also the scene when she walked into Sam’s apartment to see Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and Kristina (Kate Mansi) fighting. She had to break the news to them, making the burden harder on her. The Davis girls had lost one of their own.

As the scenes continue to play out, it’s clear that Nancy fully engulfed herself in Alexis’ shoes and is feeling everything.

What’s coming up for Alexis?

There has yet to be a funeral or final goodbye to Sam by anyone other than Jason (Steve Burton), Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), and Alexis.

Molly and Kristina seemed to have abided by the cease-fire between them now, but who knows what will happen. Kristina is filled with rage, as displayed in the chapel, where she let it all out before Michael (Chad Duell) found her.

Nancy spoke about the upcoming weeks being difficult for her and her co-stars to film. Many of them enjoyed working with Kelly and had friendships that extended beyond work.

Alexis may not be a real person, but Nancy’s excellent work shows the emotion behind her pain.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.