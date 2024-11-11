Young and the Restless spoilers tease a Phyllis car crash and a wedding to remember for 13,000th episode

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the 13,000th episode of the hit CBS soap tease fans are in for some OMG moments.

November sweeps are in full swing, with Y&R hitting the milestone episode this week.

The daytime drama will air its 13,000th episode on Wednesday, November 13. The episode will focus on Devon (Bryton James) and Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) wedding.

Thanks to Bryton, we know that there are some bombshells that go down during the episode that fans never saw coming.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, several fan favorites, including Jess Walton as Jill Abbott, are returning to The Young and the Restless for the special occasion.

In the latest teaser for the special episode, we learn about one shocking moment that is coming up on the show.

Phyllis gets in an accident as Devon and Abby’s wedding brings chaos

It’s smiles all around as Victor (Eric Braeden) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) walk Abby down the aisle at the newly rebuilt Newman family home. Devon and Abby can’t hide their happiness as the ceremony begins.

Flashes of Lily (Christel Khalil) and Nate (Sean Dominic) clinking champagne glasses pop up on the screen, and a voiceover talks about a wedding turning into a nightmare.

Then, we see a stoic Jill, Ashley, and Nikki appear, making it clear that something bad happened at the wedding.

However, that isn’t the only indication that the 13,000th episode will eventually take a dark turn.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) screams in her car before the sound of a crash causes the footage to go dark.

We know that Cameron (Linden Ashby) has been urging Sharon (Sharon Case) to get rid of Phyllis to protect herself from the truth coming out about Heather (Vail Bloom). The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sharon falls for Phyllis’ trap.

Perhaps the crash is the result of Sharon’s retaliation. After all, she did sneak into Phyllis’ hotel room with a plan to end the fiery redhead.

Will Heather’s killer be revealed on Y&R’s 13,000th episode?

The rumor mill is buzzing that the milestone episode will reveal Heather’s killer. Spoilers for the hit CBS soap have not indicated that it is coming, but Y&R could be keeping that tidbit under wraps.

Hopefully, the rumor is true because this Sharon storyline has gone on long enough, and fans are ready to wrap it up.

How much longer is this storyline going to go on with Sharon. She plays the part to perfection but we need to move on from this just saying! #YR. pic.twitter.com/deqAeCj3Dd — bon5273 (@bon52) November 11, 2024

Whatever happens on the night of Dabby’s wedding, one thing is for sure. The good people of Genoa City are in for a big shock that will last for months to come.

Be sure to tune in for the milestone episode and all the juicy entertainment it will bring.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.